Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
erin o'toole

Erin O'Toole Could Lose His Job As Conservative Leader Today & Here's What's Happening

But O'Toole says he's "not going anywhere."

Trending Staff Writer
Erin O'Toole Could Lose His Job As Conservative Leader Today & Here's What's Happening
@erinotoolemp | Instagram

Leader of the Conservative Party, Erin O’Toole, could see himself ousted as the head of his party on Wednesday.

As many as 35 out of 113 Conservative MPs have signed a petition which has forced a leadership review of O’Toole, according to Global News.

The decision will be put up to a secret ballot among sitting Conservative MPs on Wednesday, February 2, with only a simple majority of more than half needed to kick the current leader to the curb.

If he is ousted, the Conservative caucus will then have to appoint an interim leader and begin the third leadership race in six years.

In response to reports of a leadership review, the 49-year-old published a bunch of tweets on Tuesday.

"There are two roads open to the Conservative Party of Canada," he said. "One is the road of Randy Hillier and Derek Sloan. It is angry, negative, and extreme. It is a dead-end.”

“The other road is to better reflect the Canada of 2022,” he continued. “To recognize that conservatism is organic not static and that a winning message is one of inclusion, optimism, ideas and hope.”

"I’m not going anywhere and I’m not turning back. Canada needs us to be united and serious!" said O’Toole, "It’s time for a reckoning. To settle this in caucus. Right here. Right now. Once and for all."

According to the National Post, if O’Toole were to lose his position, there are a few key politicians in Canada that could be up to take his place.

Top of the list includes MP for Carleton Pierre Poilievre, who’s been a longtime member of the party and outspoken critic of O’Toole.

Along with him is Peter MacKay, an MP who was the runner-up in the most recent leadership race. Other names in the mix include Conservative MPs Leslyn Lewis and Michelle Garner Rempel, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, and former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall.

As for people not interested in the job, Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed on February 1 that he won't be gunning for federal Conservative leadership if O'Toole loses the vote.

With the decision taking place imminently, O’Toole will soon find out if he’ll still get to call himself Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

justin trudeau

Trudeau Slams Conservative Politicians For 'Sharing Disinformation About Vaccines'

He even name-dropped Erin O’Toole.

Justin Trudeau - Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube, Beth Baisch | Dreamstime

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called out Conservative politicians for "spreading disinformation about vaccines" and "encouraging conspiracy theories" during and leading up to the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa.

During a press conference on Monday, January 31, the Liberal Party leader said that there are some politicians in Canada who are "exploiting people’s fears," in relation to the demonstrations.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario reopening

Ontario Doctor Is Calling Out O'Toole For Including Him In A Recent Trucker Convoy Video

The doctor claims he didn't know he would be part of the video.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

The "Freedom Convoy" of truckers continues to move towards Ottawa on Friday in protest of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's COVID-19 mandates.

Opposition leaders are wasting no time showing their support, even if it means allegedly involving Ontario doctors without their knowledge.

Keep Reading Show less

Maxime Bernier Is Dragging Canada's Party Leaders Online & He Called O'Toole A 'Wet Noodle'

He didn't hold back on Justin Trudeau, either. 😬

@hon.maximebernier | Instagram, @erinotoolemp | Instagram

People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier has been taking to social media to troll other party leaders, namely the prime minister and Conservative party leader Erin O'Toole.

In a tweet shared on Monday, January 24, Bernier shared a video of O'Toole refusing to say whether he supports the Canadian truckers protesting the federal vaccine mandates at the border.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 vaccine

Erin O'Toole Says Canada Doesn't Need 'Division & Pink Slips' For Unvaccinated People

The Conservative leader believes there needs to be a "reasonable accommodation."

@erinotoolemp | Instagram, @albertahealthservices | Instagram

When it comes to COVID-19 vaccines in Canada, Erin O'Toole said that the country should take a "smart approach" to get people vaccinated rather than "division and pink slips."

During a press conference on January 6, the Conservative leader was asked to share his thoughts about people who are still unvaccinated in Canada and accommodations for them.

Keep Reading Show less