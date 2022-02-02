Erin O'Toole Could Lose His Job As Conservative Leader Today & Here's What's Happening
But O'Toole says he's "not going anywhere."
Leader of the Conservative Party, Erin O’Toole, could see himself ousted as the head of his party on Wednesday.
As many as 35 out of 113 Conservative MPs have signed a petition which has forced a leadership review of O’Toole, according to Global News.
The decision will be put up to a secret ballot among sitting Conservative MPs on Wednesday, February 2, with only a simple majority of more than half needed to kick the current leader to the curb.
If he is ousted, the Conservative caucus will then have to appoint an interim leader and begin the third leadership race in six years.
In response to reports of a leadership review, the 49-year-old published a bunch of tweets on Tuesday.
"There are two roads open to the Conservative Party of Canada," he said. "One is the road of Randy Hillier and Derek Sloan. It is angry, negative, and extreme. It is a dead-end.”
“The other road is to better reflect the Canada of 2022,” he continued. “To recognize that conservatism is organic not static and that a winning message is one of inclusion, optimism, ideas and hope.”
"I’m not going anywhere and I’m not turning back. Canada needs us to be united and serious!" said O’Toole, "It’s time for a reckoning. To settle this in caucus. Right here. Right now. Once and for all."
According to the National Post, if O’Toole were to lose his position, there are a few key politicians in Canada that could be up to take his place.
Top of the list includes MP for Carleton Pierre Poilievre, who’s been a longtime member of the party and outspoken critic of O’Toole.
Along with him is Peter MacKay, an MP who was the runner-up in the most recent leadership race. Other names in the mix include Conservative MPs Leslyn Lewis and Michelle Garner Rempel, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, and former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall.
As for people not interested in the job, Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed on February 1 that he won't be gunning for federal Conservative leadership if O'Toole loses the vote.
With the decision taking place imminently, O’Toole will soon find out if he’ll still get to call himself Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
