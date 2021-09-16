The Internet Just Realized Erin O'Toole Has A TV Lookalike & Now We Can't Unsee It
Calling all Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans! 😅
If you've ever wondered who Erin O'Toole's doppelganger is, we've got the answer.
Eagle-eyed Twitter users have discovered that the Conservative Party leader looks just like Detective Michael Hitchcock from Brooklyn Nine-Nine and once you've seen it, it's impossible to unsee.
It seems Hitchcock and O'Toole even use the same facial expressions!
Someone said Erin O’Toole looks like Hitchcock from Brooklyn 99 and now I can’t unsee it https://t.co/FTWNFVxzjc— Megan Tipler (she/her) (@Megan Tipler (she/her)) 1631321818.0
Fans of the American sitcom responded to a tweet drawing attention to the duo's similarities with memes from the show.
One person joked, "Erin O'Toole IS Hitchcock from Brooklyn 99," while another wrote, "OMG it's true!"
The character in question is played by 64-year-old Dirk Blocker, who has also starred in Poltergeist and Prince of Darkness.
Erin O'Toole isn't the only person with an unofficial twin — this guy on TikTok is pretty good at impersonating Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau. Talk about a double-double!