Trudeau Slams Conservative Politicians For 'Sharing Disinformation About Vaccines'
He even name-dropped Erin O’Toole.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called out Conservative politicians for "spreading disinformation about vaccines" and "encouraging conspiracy theories" during and leading up to the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa.
During a press conference on Monday, January 31, the Liberal Party leader said that there are some politicians in Canada who are "exploiting people’s fears," in relation to the demonstrations.
When asked to name which politician he was talking about, Trudeau said, "I think all politicians need to think very carefully about who they’re supporting [and] what messages they’re putting out."
"We have seen over the past many, many months, conservative politicians sharing disinformation [and] encouraging conspiracy theories online," he continued.
I want to be very clear: We\u2019re not intimidated by those who hurl abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless. We won\u2019t give in to those who fly racist flags. And we won\u2019t cave to those who engage in vandalism, or dishonour the memory of our veterans.— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1643655541
He even specifically called out the Leader of the Conservative Party, Erin O’Toole.
“Erin O’Toole is going to need to reflect very carefully on how he’s walking a path that supports these people who do not represent truckers, let alone the vast majority of Canadians,” he said.
The Freedom Convoy protest has been taking place on Parliament Hill in Ottawa since Saturday, January 29. The people involved are speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and government lockdowns during the pandemic.
O’Toole tweeted last week that he'd met up with truckers heading to the capital and posted a video in support of the protesting truckers.
Over the weekend, the Conservative Leader publicly spoke out against the reported vandalism of several Ottawa monuments, including the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and placing a sign that read "Mandate freedom" on the statue of Terry Fox, along with an upside-down Canadian flag.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford also described feeling “extremely disturbed” by the “symbols of hate” that were on display at the protest, after photos of participants appearing to wave swastika flags were posted online.
