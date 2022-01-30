Sections

Jagmeet Singh Slams Protestors Who Allegedly Urinated On The Tomb Of The Unknown Solider

He called the act "despicable."

Trending Staff Writer
Jagmeet Singh Slams Protestors Who Allegedly Urinated On The Tomb Of The Unknown Solider
@jagmeetsingh | Instagram, Lance McMillan | Narcity

Thousands of people are currently in Ottawa as part of the ongoing Freedom Convoy protest where people are demonstrating against government-mandated pandemic-related health measures. Some of the events of the weekend have allegedly crossed over into criminal behaviour, according to police.

A video from January 29 appears to show people jumping on and around the National War Memorial and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to condemn the actions of anyone who disrespected the cenotaph.

"The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was built to remember and honour those who dedicated their lives in service for Canadians — not to desecrate and urinate on," he tweeted on Sunday, January 30.

"Claiming to be fighting for freedom while disrespecting those who lost their lives fighting for our freedom is despicable," he added.

Ottawa police have shared that they are looking into what happened at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They're also investigating the Terry Fox statue that was "appropriated" with an upside-down flag.

"Several criminal investigations are underway in relation to the desecration of the National War Memorial/Terry Fox statue, threatening/illegal/intimidating behaviour to police/city workers and other individuals and damage to a city vehicle," the police said on Sunday.

Singh has been vocal about the convoy over the past few days.

On January 29, he called out Conservative MPs in a tweet about the anniversary of the tragic attack at a mosque in Quebec City.

"Today we commemorate 5 years since a terrorist attacked and murdered Muslims in a Quebec City Mosque," he wrote. "We said never again. And, today Conservative MPs have endorsed a convoy led by those that claim the superiority of the white bloodline and equate Islam to a disease."

Singh's brother-in-law recently donated $13,000 to the convoy's GoFundMe campaign, but according to CBC, Jodhveer Singh Dhaliwal didn't really understand what the money would be used for and is apparently trying to get it back.

In a statement sent to Narcity, Singh said, "I unequivocally disagree with him about this donation and told him so."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

