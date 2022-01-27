Justin Trudeau Called The Freedom Convoy Heading To Ottawa A 'Small Fringe Minority'
The PM said people who express these "unacceptable views" don't represent Canadians.
Justin Trudeau has called the Freedom Convoy a "small fringe minority" and said people expressing those "unacceptable views" don't represent Canadians.
During a press conference on January 26, the prime minister addressed the ongoing situation as the truckers, who are against the government's vaccine mandate, head to Ottawa in protest.
"Over the past many months and years now, Canadians have stepped up to protect each other, to protect our frontline workers, to protect our elders, to protect our young people, to protect people like truckers who are putting food on our grocery store shelves," Trudeau said.
He noted that those who have gotten vaccinated have "stepped up to do the right thing to protect the freedoms and the rights of Canadians to get back to the things we love to do."
As part of the Freedom Convoy 2022, truckers are driving to the nation's capital from different parts of the country in protest of government mandates like vaccination and lockdowns.
"The small fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa or are holding unacceptable views that they are expressing do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other," Trudeau said.
He said those Canadians know that following the science and protecting each other is "the best way to continue to ensure our freedoms, our rights, our values as a country."
A GoFundMe has been set up for the convoy to help with the costs of fuel as well as food and lodging for the truck drivers if needed, according to the fundraiser page.
More than $4 million had been raised as of January 25, but that number reached over $6 million on January 27.
The convoy is expected to arrive in Ottawa on January 29.
Ontario's provincial police force has warned drivers of "significant delays" on highways throughout the Greater Toronto Area from January 27 to 29 as the convoy makes its way through Ontario.
