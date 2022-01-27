Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Called The Freedom Convoy Heading To Ottawa A 'Small Fringe Minority'

The PM said people who express these "unacceptable views" don't represent Canadians.

Trending Staff Writer
Justin Trudeau Called The Freedom Convoy Heading To Ottawa A 'Small Fringe Minority'
@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, Nicolae Mihesan | Dreamstime

Justin Trudeau has called the Freedom Convoy a "small fringe minority" and said people expressing those "unacceptable views" don't represent Canadians.

During a press conference on January 26, the prime minister addressed the ongoing situation as the truckers, who are against the government's vaccine mandate, head to Ottawa in protest.

"Over the past many months and years now, Canadians have stepped up to protect each other, to protect our frontline workers, to protect our elders, to protect our young people, to protect people like truckers who are putting food on our grocery store shelves," Trudeau said.

He noted that those who have gotten vaccinated have "stepped up to do the right thing to protect the freedoms and the rights of Canadians to get back to the things we love to do."

As part of the Freedom Convoy 2022, truckers are driving to the nation's capital from different parts of the country in protest of government mandates like vaccination and lockdowns.

"The small fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa or are holding unacceptable views that they are expressing do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other," Trudeau said.

He said those Canadians know that following the science and protecting each other is "the best way to continue to ensure our freedoms, our rights, our values as a country."

A GoFundMe has been set up for the convoy to help with the costs of fuel as well as food and lodging for the truck drivers if needed, according to the fundraiser page.

More than $4 million had been raised as of January 25, but that number reached over $6 million on January 27.

The convoy is expected to arrive in Ottawa on January 29.

Ontario's provincial police force has warned drivers of "significant delays" on highways throughout the Greater Toronto Area from January 27 to 29 as the convoy makes its way through Ontario.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Maxime Bernier Is Dragging Canada's Party Leaders Online & He Called O'Toole A 'Wet Noodle'

He didn't hold back on Justin Trudeau, either. 😬

@hon.maximebernier | Instagram, @erinotoolemp | Instagram

People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier has been taking to social media to troll other party leaders, namely the prime minister and Conservative party leader Erin O'Toole.

In a tweet shared on Monday, January 24, Bernier shared a video of O'Toole refusing to say whether he supports the Canadian truckers protesting the federal vaccine mandates at the border.

Keep Reading Show less
federal payment canada

Trudeau Broke Down How Much Student Grant Money Is Up For Grabs RN & You Could Get Up To $6K

Students with disabilities can qualify for even more money.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, @mcgillu | Instagram

Justin Trudeau is reminding people across the country who are getting a post-secondary education that student grants have been increased and are still available.

On January 18, the prime minister tweeted about the updates that have come into effect for the Canada Student Grants program, which changed the amount of money students can get until 2023.

Keep Reading Show less
sophie grégoire trudeau

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Shared A Major Throwback & She Almost Looks Like Justin Trudeau (PHOTO)

Also, her youngest kid is basically a carbon copy of her from back in the day!

@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram

There was a major throwback photo posted by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau of her as a kid and she could almost be mistaken for her husband Justin Trudeau when he was young.

If you quickly scrolled past the post on Instagram, you might've thought Trudeau had posted a throwback from his childhood or that this was a photo of one of their kids but it is, in fact, Grégoire Trudeau.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 vaccine

Justin Trudeau Told Kids To Ask Their Parents If They Can Go Get Vaccinated

The PM said the pandemic "sucks" but kids have been "amazing" throughout it.

@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram, @albertahealthservices | Instagram

Now that a COVID-19 vaccine is available for children 5 and over, Justin Trudeau is trying to get doses into the arms of more of the younger population and he told kids to ask their parents if they can go get vaccinated.

During a COVID-19 update on January 12, the prime minister took a moment to speak directly to kids about what they've been going through recently and even throughout the entire pandemic.

Keep Reading Show less