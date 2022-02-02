Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Erin O'Toole Has Been Voted Out As Canada's Conservative Party Leader By His Caucus

There was a secret ballot vote held on February 2.

Trending Staff Writer
Erin O'Toole Has Been Voted Out As Canada's Conservative Party Leader By His Caucus
@erinotoolemp | Instagram

A vote held by the Conservative caucus on February 2 has come back with a majority in favour of Erin O'Toole being ousted as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

According to reports from CBC News, CTV News and the Toronto Star, 73 of the 118 MPs who participated in the process voted to replace O'Toole as head of the party while 45 voted for him to keep his job.

The party's caucus chair, Scott Reid, did not cast a ballot, CBC News said.

Earlier in the week, Conservative MPs signed a petition in an attempt to force a leadership review.

That led to the secret ballot being held among currently sitting Conservative MPs on February 2.

A majority of the caucus — 60 in this case — would need to vote in favour of ousting O'Toole as the leader for him to lose his job.

Since that has now happened, the Conservatives will have to vote in an interim leader and then go through a leadership race to select the party's new leader.

CBC News has reported that the caucus vote for an interim leader will take place later in the day on February 2.

Back on January 31, O'Toole had tweeted that he would be sticking around.

"I’m not going anywhere and I’m not turning back. Canada needs us to be united and serious," he said. "It's time for a reckoning. To settle this in caucus. Right here. Right now. Once and for all."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

erin o'toole

Erin O'Toole Could Lose His Job As Conservative Leader Today & Here's What's Happening

But O'Toole says he's "not going anywhere."

@erinotoolemp | Instagram

Leader of the Conservative Party, Erin O’Toole, could see himself ousted as the head of his party on Wednesday.

As many as 35 out of 113 Conservative MPs have signed a petition which has forced a leadership review of O’Toole, according to Global News.

Keep Reading Show less
justin trudeau

Trudeau Slams Conservative Politicians For 'Sharing Disinformation About Vaccines'

He even name-dropped Erin O’Toole.

Justin Trudeau - Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube, Beth Baisch | Dreamstime

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called out Conservative politicians for "spreading disinformation about vaccines" and "encouraging conspiracy theories" during and leading up to the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa.

During a press conference on Monday, January 31, the Liberal Party leader said that there are some politicians in Canada who are "exploiting people’s fears," in relation to the demonstrations.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario reopening

Ontario Doctor Is Calling Out O'Toole For Including Him In A Recent Trucker Convoy Video

The doctor claims he didn't know he would be part of the video.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

The "Freedom Convoy" of truckers continues to move towards Ottawa on Friday in protest of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's COVID-19 mandates.

Opposition leaders are wasting no time showing their support, even if it means allegedly involving Ontario doctors without their knowledge.

Keep Reading Show less

Maxime Bernier Is Dragging Canada's Party Leaders Online & He Called O'Toole A 'Wet Noodle'

He didn't hold back on Justin Trudeau, either. 😬

@hon.maximebernier | Instagram, @erinotoolemp | Instagram

People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier has been taking to social media to troll other party leaders, namely the prime minister and Conservative party leader Erin O'Toole.

In a tweet shared on Monday, January 24, Bernier shared a video of O'Toole refusing to say whether he supports the Canadian truckers protesting the federal vaccine mandates at the border.

Keep Reading Show less