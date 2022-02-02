Erin O'Toole Has Been Voted Out As Canada's Conservative Party Leader By His Caucus
There was a secret ballot vote held on February 2.
A vote held by the Conservative caucus on February 2 has come back with a majority in favour of Erin O'Toole being ousted as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
According to reports from CBC News, CTV News and the Toronto Star, 73 of the 118 MPs who participated in the process voted to replace O'Toole as head of the party while 45 voted for him to keep his job.
The party's caucus chair, Scott Reid, did not cast a ballot, CBC News said.
Earlier in the week, Conservative MPs signed a petition in an attempt to force a leadership review.
That led to the secret ballot being held among currently sitting Conservative MPs on February 2.
A majority of the caucus — 60 in this case — would need to vote in favour of ousting O'Toole as the leader for him to lose his job.
Since that has now happened, the Conservatives will have to vote in an interim leader and then go through a leadership race to select the party's new leader.
CBC News has reported that the caucus vote for an interim leader will take place later in the day on February 2.
Back on January 31, O'Toole had tweeted that he would be sticking around.
"I’m not going anywhere and I’m not turning back. Canada needs us to be united and serious," he said. "It's time for a reckoning. To settle this in caucus. Right here. Right now. Once and for all."
