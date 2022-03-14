Here Who's Running For Conservative Leadership So Far & They're All After Trudeau's Job
Candidates include a city mayor and a former premier.
There are at least five candidates running for the position of leader of the Conservative Party of Canada so far, and they're apparently all after Justin Trudeau's job.
After Erin O'Toole was voted out of his role as leader of the party in February, a race for the top spot has been underway.
A few prominent politicians from across Canada have already thrown their hats into the ring and have formally announced their candidacy for the role.
The leadership election is expected to take place on September 10, 2022, and the new leader will be decided by party members.
Here's a rundown of everyone who's officially announced their candidacy for the position so far and what you may need to know about them:
Pierre Poilievre
This MP from Ottawa was one of the first to announce his campaign for the position. This will be his first go for Conservative leadership, after being a member of parliament since 2004.
He's a vocal critic of current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying in his campaign announcement video that, "Trudeau thinks he's your boss. He's got it backwards. You're the boss. That's why I'm running for prime minister."
He added that, "Our destination is a Canada where the government is servant, not master."
Jean Charest
If Pierre Poilievre is a new face, then Jean Charest is the experienced veteran. Charest has been involved in the Conservative party since the 1980s, where he was a cabinet minister for the Brian Mulrooney government.
Since then he's not only been involved in federal politics, but provincial politics too; he was the premier of Quebec from 2003 to 2012.
"We need to stop our internal divisions and all work together to beat Justin Trudeau and the liberals," said Charest in a tweet.
Leslyn Lewis
Lewis, a member of parliament since 2021, is no stranger to the conservative leadership race.
In the 2020 leadership election, she placed third behind Erin O'Toole and Peter Mackay and in 2022, she's going back for another attempt.
According to CBC, she's been critical of certain COVID-19 measures, worrying they might signify a "socialist coup"
And in her campaign announcement video, she called out Trudeau, saying that "The prime minister needs to take responsibility for his failed leadership."
Roman Baber
Change is Coming.\n\nI am proud to announce that I am running for leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada. I am grateful to my team and the hundreds of supporters who joined us in North York tonight.\n#onpoli #cdnpoli @CPC_HQ #ChangeIsComingpic.twitter.com/oYAS7FF5Re— Roman Baber (@Roman Baber) 1646878671
The independent MPP from Ontario announced his candidacy on March 9, saying that "change is coming."
Baber has received attention in the past for his views on COVID-19 lockdowns, saying they're related to "political correctness." This opposition got him kicked out of the kicked out of the Ontario Progressive-Conservative party by Doug Ford in 2021.
"I am grateful to Canadians who stood with me for the last 15 months" said Baber, ahead of his announcement. "You can always count on me to say what I believe & do what I believe to be right."
Patrick Brown
The Mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown, has also announced his candidacy for the position.
He's not only had experience in municipal affairs, he's served as both a federal member of parliament and the leader of the Progressive-Conservative Party of Ontario, but stepped down from the later due to sexual misconduct allegations.
"I will run to become the leader of Canada’s Conservatives," said the Brampton Mayor, "and ensure Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government is defeated in the next federal election."
Other rumoured candidates
These five candidates might not the only folks gunning for the Conservative Leadership.
People who have expressed interest or are rumoured to be preparing for a leadership race — but have not officially announced their campaign — include Conservative MP Scott Aitchison, per Global News and former MP Leona Alleslev, according to the Toronto Star.
