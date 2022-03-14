Editions

conservative party of canada

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown Just Joined The Race For The Federal Conservative Party

He's the fifth candidate to enter!

Mayor Patrick Brown is the fifth candidate to enter the running for Progressive Conservatives' leadership.

Patrick Brown | Facebook

Brampton's very own mayor, Patrick Brown, just announced that he is adding his name to the hat to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

On Sunday, March 13, Brown shared on social media that he will be in the running for federal leadership, and said he will "ensure Justin Trudeau's Liberal government is defeated in the next federal election."

In his declaration over the weekend, the Brampton mayor shared how he is in the running to fight for everyone's future.

"So many of you are tired and frustrated, and our nation needs to heal," Brown said.

"We have all suffered the cost of two years of lost freedoms, and a federal Liberal government that has weaponized our fears and our divisions to cling to power."

Brown expressed that he is "more than ready for this fight" to become the next leader and that he is fighting for a "principled and inclusive" Conservative Party of Canada.

"I want people who have voted for other parties to feel welcome in our Conservative family," Brown said.

"I want people who have been turned off by recent Conservative Party infighting to get inspired and fight alongside me for a better vision for our county."

In his speech, Brown mentioned that he wants to cancel the carbon tax increase planned for the start of April due to the high prices of gas and groceries, noted that he wants to give Quebec a "strong voice and a better future", and said that the Conservatives "must be the party that cultural communities can trust."

Brown is the fifth candidate to join the leadership race for the Progressive Conservatives, alongside former leader Jean Charest, Ottawa-based MP Pierre Poilievre, Ontario MP Leslyn Lewis, and Independent Ontario MPP, Roman Baber, according to CTV.

Anyone else interested in running can still toss their hat into the ring up until April 19 to declare that they're in the race.

