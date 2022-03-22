Liberals & NDP Have Reportedly Made A Deal To Keep The Current Government In Power Until 2025
It means Justin Trudeau could remain PM for several more years to come.👇
The Liberal Party and the NDP have reportedly reached a tentative deal that would keep Justin Trudeau's government in power until 2025, according to new reports.
Late on Monday, March 21, CBC News and the Globe and Mail reported that leaders within the two parties have made a tentative agreement that would see the NDP support the Liberals in exchange for a commitment to act on some leading NDP priorities.
Described by CBC as a "confidence-and-supply agreement," it would see the NDP back Trudeau's party in confidence votes, including the next four budgets.
On their end, the Liberal Party would act on a number of policies favoured by the NDP, likely including national pharmacare and dental care programs.
The agreement would not see the NDP joining cabinet, according to reports.
Sources involved in the discussions confirmed that both NDP MPs and the Liberal cabinet had separate meetings about the agreement on Monday evening.
It's not a done deal yet, though, as the terms would still need to formally gain the support of NDP MPs.
The Conservatives — who are currently without an official party leader — have pushed back against reports of a deal between the two parties.
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen issued a statement describing the deal as "nothing more than a callous attempt by Trudeau to hold on to power."
"This is an NDP-Liberal attempt at government by blackmail. Nation-building is replaced by vote-buying; secret deal-making over parliamentary debate; and opportunism over accountability," she said.
Pierre Poilievre — who's running for Conservative leadership — shared a video via Twitter, accusing the parties of agreeing to "a radical and extreme agenda to expand the power of government by taking away the freedoms of the people."
As of Tuesday morning, neither Justin Trudeau nor Jagmeet Singh had spoken out publicly about their reported deal.
Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, the NDP and the Conservative Party have all scheduled last-minute press conferences for Tuesday morning, with the first beginning at 9:00 a.m. EST. Further details of the announcement are expected to be revealed.
