Conservative MPs Say Canadians Have Been 'Hoodwinked & Deceived' By New Liberal-NDP Deal
"This is nothing more than a Justin Trudeau power-grab."
A new deal between the Liberals and the NDP, established on March 22, ensures that Justin Trudeau's government will remain in power until 2025 — and many Conservative politicians are not happy about it.
Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen made an announcement on Tuesday, stating that, "Canadians have been hoodwinked and deceived by their prime minister."
"This is nothing more than a Justin Trudeau power-grab. He is desperately clinging to power," said Bergen. "82% of voters did not vote for a Liberal-NDP government, including millions of Liberal voters."
LIVE: The Liberal-NDP coalition will be a disaster for the Canadian economy\n\nEN DIRECT: La coalition PLC-NPD aura des effets catastrophiques sur l'\u00e9conomie canadiennehttps://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1LyGBoBpaYaJN\u00a0\u2026— Candice Bergen (@Candice Bergen) 1647956854
She later added that neither Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or Leader of the NDP Jagmeet Singh "can be trusted to do what's best for the country."
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre, one of the Conservative leadership candidates, also condemned the move in a video posted late on Monday.
BREAKING: Socialist coalition power pact formed seeking to hold power until 2025.\n\nHelp me fight back and win.\n\nSign now: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScdBBkz17XhajJIGDDeQjRVu0dWGHuUTyaECuvozkZm3AzPBQ/viewform?usp=sf_link\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/x2DDb8JMIR— Pierre Poilievre (@Pierre Poilievre) 1647916475
He says the agreement will "take away the freedoms of the people" and "increase spending, taxes and inflation on the backs of the people."
"We can push back hard against this coalition attack on our freedom and our country," said the MP for Carlton. "We can mobilize the Canadian people to put pressure on backbench Liberals and NDP-ers who are not comfortable with this backroom deal."
Other members of the conservative leadership race have also shared their views on the new alliance.
"We will fight their socialist agenda at every turn," said Conservative MP and leadership candidate Dr. Leslyn Lewis. "And we will be ready to clean up their mess in 2025."
A deal for less accountability, for more spending, for a government that Canadians didn't vote for. A deal they lied about when asked. We will fight their socialist agenda at every turn, and we will be ready to clean up their mess in 2025.https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/liberals-ndp-have-tentative-deal-that-would-keep-trudeau-government-in-power-until-2025-1.5828863\u00a0\u2026— Dr. Leslyn Lewis (@Dr. Leslyn Lewis) 1647959989
Former Premier of Quebec Jean Charest who himself is also is running for Conservative leadership, issued his own statement on the deal.
"Canadians elected a minority government whether Trudeau respects that or not. This coalition is further proof that the Trudeau Liberals govern for themselves - not Canadians," he said.
This coalition is further proof that the Trudeau Liberals govern for themselves \u2013 not Canadians. They will stop at nothing to keep power, even if it means buying themselves a majority. @CPC_HQ we have to unite. Read my statement.pic.twitter.com/w5bOBRyQZa— Jean Charest (@Jean Charest) 1647957065
As it stands, the deal between the Liberal and NDP parties will allow Trudeau's government to remain in power until 2025 while establishing the key NDP policies of national Dental and PharmaCare programs.
According to Trudeau, the supply and confidence agreement will enable the government to "function with predictability and stability, present and implement budgets and get things done for Canadians."
"This agreement is not about compromising the core beliefs of either of our parties or denying the differences between us," he told reporters on Tuesday. "What it is about is making sure that those differences don't stand in the way of delivering for Canadians."
