Canada Set To Get A New Dental Care & Pharmacare Program Thanks To The Liberal-NDP Deal
Here's what that means for you! 👇🏼
Dental care and universal pharmacare programs are currently in the works for Canada, and it's all thanks to a new deal between the Liberal Party and the NDP.
On Tuesday, March 22, the two parties reached a deal that will keep Justin Trudeau in power until 2025, and Jagmeet Singh's party is getting some of its policies pushed forward as part of the bargain.
"New Democrats will always use our power to make life better for Canadians," Singh tweeted on Tuesday. "Tommy Douglas did it with Medicare. Jack Layton did it with affordable housing.
"Now we're using our power to deliver the biggest expansion of health care in a generation — with Dental Care and Pharmacare."
According to the government, a new dental care program for low-income Canadians "would start with under 12-year-olds in 2022, then expand to under 18-year-olds, seniors and persons living with a disability in 2023, then full implementation by 2025."
The program would be restricted to families who make an income of less than $90,000 per year. As well, anyone with an income of under $70,000 would not have to make a co-payment.
In terms of other health coverage, the Liberals have also committed to pushing toward a universal national pharmacare program by passing an act by the end of 2023.
The federal government announced the new deal in a press conference, and it essentially means that the NDP will support the Liberals in exchange for leading NDP priorities to be enacted.
"It's not about compromising the core beliefs of either of our parties or denying the differences between us," said Trudeau. "What it is about is making sure that those differences don't stand in the way of delivering for Canadians."
According to the NDP, "Taking better care of each other" is one of the key pillars of its platform.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
