Jagmeet Singh Posted His Phone Number On Twitter & Now He Wants Canadians To Text Him
Send Singh a text and ask him what's up!
Want to let a major Canadian politician know how they're doing? Or just let them know how you're feeling and what you got up to today? Well, Leader of the NDP Jagmeet Singh took to Twitter on March 22 and posted his phone number, asking Canadians to text him.
It comes after a new deal the NDP struck with Justin Trudeau's Liberals was confirmed, that could keep Trudeau as prime minister until 2025 in return for the passing of several key NDP policies – including Dental Care and PharmaCare.
"Today, New Democrats have used our power to deliver the biggest expansion of Canadian health care in a generation," said the NDP leader, "Dental Care and PharmaCare."
"I want to know how this will help you and your family. Text me: 613-801-8210."
So, if you have something to say to Singh about the new healthcare expansion, why not just text him about it? Plus, this isn't even the first time he's posted it, after having released his number a few times last year.
Or, if you want to save those digits for a rainy day, feel free to save this number in your phone as "Jagmeet - NDP Leader" or however you might want to save the contact of someone of his position. Maybe "Jagmeet politics guy" or "Jagmeet parliament?"
As of today, the Dental Care and PharmaCare policy will begin the process of rolling out, with the first availability likely being this for people of certain incomes and ages, with a more robust coverage plan rolling out in the next few years.
The deal has also prompted criticisms from Conservative Party MPs, who have condemned the agreement as something that has "hoodwinked and deceived" Canadians, as well as calling it "a power grab" by Prime Minister Trudeau.
