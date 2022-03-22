Editions

Trudeau & Singh Have Made A Deal To Keep The Liberals In Power & Here's What It Looks Like

Trudeau says he has no plans to step down as prime minister.👇

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Right: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, @jagmeetsingh | Instagram

Justin Trudeau's Liberals and the NDP have come to an agreement that will help keep the current government in power until 2025, the PM has confirmed.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, March 22, Trudeau announced that "the Liberal Party has reached an agreement with the New Democratic Party to deliver results for Canadians now."

He told reporters that the "supply and confidence agreement" is effective immediately and will remain in place until the end of the current parliament, three years from now.

"What this means is that during this uncertain time, the government can function with predictability and stability, present and implement budgets and get things done for Canadians," he said.

The PM said he'd thought "long and hard" about the move and admitted it was not an easy decision to make. However, he added, "With such instability around us, Canadians need stability."

Acknowledging that the Liberals and the NDP are different parties, he said the two have "common goals."

"This agreement is not about compromising the core beliefs of either of our parties or denying the differences between us," he said. "What it is about is making sure that those differences don't stand in the way of delivering for Canadians."

Per Trudeau, both parties have agreed to take action on things like rising housing costs, health care, child care, paid sick leave, truth and reconciliation, and more.

He also promised to "deliver a fairer tax system for the middle class" and to remove "barriers to voting and participation."

When asked if he will stay on as prime minister throughout this time, Trudeau said that he intends to "serve Canadians through and beyond the next election."

Around the same time, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh shared a tweet that read, "New Democrats will always use our power to make life better for Canadians."

He added, "Now we're using our power to deliver the biggest expansion of health care in a generation — with Dental Care and Pharmacare."

Many Conservative Party members have already spoken out against the agreement, with interim leader Candice Bergen describing the deal as "nothing more than a callous attempt by Trudeau to hold on to power."

