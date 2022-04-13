Justin Trudeau Says He Isn't Stepping Down & Will 'Be Around For The Next Election'
He also joked that part of his job as PM is people making fun of him.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has revealed that he won't be stepping down and will "be around for the next election."
During an episode of the Canadian comedy show This Hour Has 22 Minutes that aired on April 12, Trudeau came on to chat about the recent Liberal-NDP agreement, the federal Budget 2022 and his job.
He was asked by the host if the speculation that he might step down before the next election is true and he set the record straight.
"I'm excited about the opportunity to keep delivering for Canadians. I'm excited about bringing forward a lot of strong ideas for the next mandate as well," Trudeau said. "I'll be around for the next election for you to continue to treat me so kindly."
The show's host then went on and asked Trudeau not to step down because he's needed for the jokes.
"That's part of my job too apparently," Trudeau responded.
The prime minister also talked about the Liberal-NDP deal announced back in March that will keep the minority Liberal government in power until 2025.
"It's an agreement to work together on the things we agree with and an agreement to disagree and continue to disagree on the things we don't," Trudeau said.
A few weeks earlier, Jagmeet Singh was also on This Hour Has 22 Minutes and he explained that the Liberal-NDP deal started because of his baby.
"So, it started off right after the 2021 election. There was some conversation, it kind of fizzled out and then what started it again actually is really cute, [it] was the birth of my daughter," he said.
Singh mentioned that Trudeau called him after his baby came into the world and that opened the door to having more conversations.
"In a lot of ways, this accord happened because of my daughter Anhad, so informally I think of this as the Anhad Accord," he said. "It's kind of cute."