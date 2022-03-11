Jagmeet Singh Explains The Meaning Of His Baby's Name & How Part Of It Is 'A Title Of Royalty'
"She is free and complete just the way she is," Singh said.
The name of Jagmeet Singh's newborn baby has a beautiful meaning and he explained how part of it is "a title of royalty" that "symbolizes her sovereignty."
Speaking to Narcity, Singh gave some insight into the meaning behind his daughter's name along with how he hopes she feels when she hears and says it.
Singh and Gurkiran Kaur's baby was born on January 3, 2022, and then a month later, Kaur celebrated her daughter being one month old by revealing what they named her and its meaning.
She said at the time that she and Singh had "many long conversations" with their loved ones and before deciding on the name Anhad (pronounced un-hud) Kaur.
Singh told Narcity that the name Anhad means "infinite" and "the unstruck melody of the universe."
He also mentioned that he wants his daughter to grow up with a name that when she hears it or says it, she's reminded that "she is infinite."
With the second part of her name, Singh revealed that Kaur means "one who inherits power."
"It's a title of royalty given to all Sikh women. It symbolizes her sovereignty — she is free and complete just the way she is," he said.
For International Women's Day 2022, Singh also told Narcity what he loves about his wife and what his hopes are for his baby girl.
"I love that Gurkiran rises to any challenge while keeping a fun-loving spirit. She's fierce and fun," Singh said. "A great role model for our daughter."
He hopes Anhad lives a full life, pursues her dreams and always remembers that everyone is connected!