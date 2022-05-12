Jagmeet Singh Calls For The Canada Child Benefit To Get Boosted By $500 Per Year
It would take the maximum amount available via the CCB up to $7,333 per year.💰
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is calling for the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) to get an increase of $500 per year, taking the maximum amount on offer up to $7,333 per year.
Speaking at a campaign event in Peterborough on May 11, the party leader got real about rising living costs in Canada, including record-high gas and grocery prices.
"There are winners and losers," he told reporters, adding that large corporations and CEOs are benefiting from inflation while Canadian families are "hurting."
The NDP leader called for an excess profit tax on these companies, which he says are benefiting from the cost of living spikes in Canada.
Under Singh's proposal, this tax money would be used to increase the Canada Child Benefit and the GST tax credit.
"Let's put forward an excess profit tax [...] and put that revenue towards two specific and concrete measures," he said.
"Let's increase the Canadian Child Benefit by $500 per year and let's increase the GST tax credit also by $500 credits per year."
Singh says this would help millions of Canadians to cope with rising costs in Canada.
Right now, the CRB offers a tax-free monthly payment of up to $569.41 to eligible people. The exact amount available varies depending on an individual's circumstances.
It's designed to help parents and carers with the cost of raising children under 18 years of age in Canada.
The benefit got a boost via the CCB young child supplement (CCBYCS) in 2021, enabling parents with children under the age of six to claim an additional $1,200 per child for the year.
However, this additional support has since ended.
Via Twitter, Singh shared a link to an NDP petition calling on the federal government to "tax the excess profits of these companies and redistribute the funds to Canadians who need help to get by."
During the campaign event, Singh was asked about his experience being verbally harassed in Peterborough just one day earlier.
He opened up about how it felt to be confronted by people saying "really horrible things" and called for hate to be confronted in all forms.
