NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada child benefit

Jagmeet Singh Calls For The Canada Child Benefit To Get Boosted By $500 Per Year

It would take the maximum amount available via the CCB up to $7,333 per year.💰

Trending Editor
Jagmet Singh takes a phone call. Right: Jagmeet Singh poses for a selfie with his new baby and his wife, Gurkiran Kaur.

Jagmet Singh takes a phone call. Right: Jagmeet Singh poses for a selfie with his new baby and his wife, Gurkiran Kaur.

@jagmeetsingh | Instagram

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is calling for the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) to get an increase of $500 per year, taking the maximum amount on offer up to $7,333 per year.

Speaking at a campaign event in Peterborough on May 11, the party leader got real about rising living costs in Canada, including record-high gas and grocery prices.

"There are winners and losers," he told reporters, adding that large corporations and CEOs are benefiting from inflation while Canadian families are "hurting."

The NDP leader called for an excess profit tax on these companies, which he says are benefiting from the cost of living spikes in Canada.

Under Singh's proposal, this tax money would be used to increase the Canada Child Benefit and the GST tax credit.

"Let's put forward an excess profit tax [...] and put that revenue towards two specific and concrete measures," he said.

"Let's increase the Canadian Child Benefit by $500 per year and let's increase the GST tax credit also by $500 credits per year."

Singh says this would help millions of Canadians to cope with rising costs in Canada.

Right now, the CRB offers a tax-free monthly payment of up to $569.41 to eligible people. The exact amount available varies depending on an individual's circumstances.

It's designed to help parents and carers with the cost of raising children under 18 years of age in Canada.

The benefit got a boost via the CCB young child supplement (CCBYCS) in 2021, enabling parents with children under the age of six to claim an additional $1,200 per child for the year.

However, this additional support has since ended.

Via Twitter, Singh shared a link to an NDP petition calling on the federal government to "tax the excess profits of these companies and redistribute the funds to Canadians who need help to get by."

During the campaign event, Singh was asked about his experience being verbally harassed in Peterborough just one day earlier.

He opened up about how it felt to be confronted by people saying "really horrible things" and called for hate to be confronted in all forms.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...