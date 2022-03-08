Jagmeet Singh Shares What He Loves About His Wife & His Hopes For His Newborn Daughter
He told Narcity that he hopes his daughter always remembers that she is "infinite."
Celebrating the ladies in his life, Jagmeet Singh revealed all of the things he loves about his wife and what his hopes are for his newborn baby girl!
For International Women's Day 2022, Narcity asked Singh to share what he admires, loves and respects the most about his wife Gurkiran Kaur and all of his hopes and dreams for his daughter, who was born in January.
"I'm inspired by Gurkiran's strength and her compassion. I'm honoured to be a part of her incredible journey of motherhood," he said.
He also told Narcity how cool it is that his wife has such diverse interests, strengths and passions, which include having a red belt in taekwondo, a beautiful singing voice, a business economics degree and so much more.
"I love that Gurkiran rises to any challenge while keeping a fun-loving spirit. She's fierce and fun," Singh said. "A great role model for our daughter."
Their baby was born on January 3, 2022, and a month later Kaur revealed that they named their newborn daughter Anhad Kaur.
"Anhad means infinite, the unstruck melody of the universe," Singh told Narcity. "I want her to grow up hearing and saying a name that reminds her that she is infinite."
He said he doesn't want his child to feel limited or like she's not able to follow her dreams "because of barriers placed on her as a young woman."
"Kaur means one who inherits power, it's a title of royalty given to all Sikh women. It symbolizes her sovereignty — she is free and complete just the way she is," Singh said.
He also said that he hopes Anhad lives a full life, pursues her dreams, always remembers that everyone is connected and "never forgets to give back to the people around her, to the planet, to her community and to society."