jagmeet singh

Jagmeet Singh & Gurkiran Kaur's Baby Is Here & They're 'Filled With Gratitude' (PHOTOS)

Congratulations are in order!

@jagmeetsingh | Instagram

And baby makes three! Jagmeet Singh and Gurkiran Kaur's baby is born, and the new parents shared all about their new bundle of joy.

On January 6, both Singh and Kaur revealed on social media that their baby girl has now arrived in the world and shared photos of their new family unit.

"We welcomed the newest addition to our family on January 3rd, 2022," Singh said on Instagram along with a selfie of him, Kaur and their baby that was taken at the hospital.

"Our powerful little baby girl is basically my birthday present for life," he mentioned. The baby girl was born the day after his own birthday, which is January 2.

Singh noted that their "hearts are filled with gratitude." He also mentioned that both "momma bear" and baby are healthy.

Kaur also shared a photo on Instagram of the trio, along with one of her holding her newborn baby up in the air while smiling.

"A feeling like no other... introducing our baby girl," Kaur said.

The couple first announced that they were expecting a child back in August 2021.

A month after that, Kaur told Narcity that she was due around December 29, so the baby ended up coming into the world a little bit later than expected!

