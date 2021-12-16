Trending Tags

jagmeet singh

Jagmeet Singh's Photos Of Gurkiran Kaur Holding Her Baby Bump Show Her Absolutely 'Glowing'

He had the sweetest message for his wife as their baby could be born "any day now."

Jagmeet Singh's Photos Of Gurkiran Kaur Holding Her Baby Bump Show Her Absolutely 'Glowing'
@jagmeetsingh | Instagram, @gurkirankaur_ | Instagram

The due date is fast approaching and Jagmeet Singh shared photos of Gurkiran Kaur holding her baby bump with the sweetest message for the mother to be!

On December 16, Singh posted two photos on Instagram that he took of his "glowing" wife smiling and cradling her bump while wearing a flowing white dress from her clothing line jangiiro.

"You're going to be an amazing mom and I am so excited for this adventure," he said.

Singh also revealed that he and Kaur are expecting their baby to be born very soon!

"I know any day now we're going to welcome a wonderful new addition to the family," he said.

This isn't the first time that the soon-to-be father has shared photos he's taken of his wife. Once he even posted a behind-the-scenes shot of him snapping pictures of Kaur and said it was his application to be an Instagram husband.

So, the way he ended off his message to Kaur about their growing family is not really a surprise.

"I just want you to know, that no matter what, I will always be your photographer for life," Singh said.

Though, he did thank Kaur's sister for helping him out with the photos.

Singh and Kaur first announced that they were having a baby back in August. They both said they were "so excited" to be expecting their first child and starting a "new adventure" together.

The soon-to-be mother shared with Narcity that they found out she was pregnant in April and she surprised Singh with the news by giving him a present that had three pregnancy tests in it.

Kaur also revealed to Narcity that the baby is due on December 29!

