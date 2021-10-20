Trending Tags

jagmeet singh

Jagmeet Singh & Gurkiran Kaur's Baby Shower Photos Will Make You Wish You Got An Invite

The soon-to-be parents were absolutely glowing!

Jagmeet Singh & Gurkiran Kaur's Baby Shower Photos Will Make You Wish You Got An Invite
@gurkirankaur_ | Instagram

Oh, baby! Jagmeet Singh and Gurkiran Kaur had such a beautiful baby shower and you'll wish you got an invite when you see all the photos from the party.

In an Instagram post from October 19, Kaur revealed that they had a celebration with their loved ones and shared a bunch of photos from the baby shower that was held back on October 10.

The photos from that day show that the party had everything from donuts, a cake and even more sweet treats to a glowing "oh baby" sign and stunning decorations.

In August, the couple announced that they were having a baby by sharing photos of them cradling Kaur's baby bump.

Singh's brother, Gurratan Singh, also posted about the soon-to-be bundle of joy and revealed just how excited he is for the baby's arrival by sharing a video of the family celebration.

After the pregnancy was revealed, Kaur told Narcity about how she found out she was pregnant in April and how she surprised Singh with the good news. "It was actually pretty cute," she said.

Singh Is Urging Trudeau To Intervene In Alberta's 'Dire' & 'Disastrous' COVID-19 Situation

He said it's an "urgent emergency" and blasted Jason Kenney's leadership.👇

@jagmeetsingh | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the prime minister to intervene immediately to help Alberta as the province copes with a "disastrous fourth wave of COVID-19."

In an open letter, shared via Twitter on September 29, Singh urged Justin Trudeau to "intercede and help save lives."

Canada's Election Results Are In & Here's How The Party Leaders Responded

"Canadians did not give Mr. Trudeau the majority mandate he wanted," Erin O'Toole said.

@jagmeetsingh | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Polls have closed, Canada's election results have come in and federal party leaders have responded to the outcome of the vote.

As of 12 p.m. ET on September 21, the Liberals are elected or leading in 158 ridings, the Conservatives in 119, the Bloc Québécois in 34, the NDP in 25, the Green in 2 and the People's Party in zero.

Joe Biden Has Kept Quiet During Canada's Federal Election & Hasn't Endorsed Anybody

Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders have all spoken out, though!

@joebiden | Instagram

With Election Day in Canada finally upon us, some of the federal party leaders are getting endorsements from across the border.

While several prominent American political leaders have spoken up in the past few days, throwing their support behind certain Canadian candidates, current U.S. president Joe Biden has stayed silent.

The Election Falls On A Full Moon & An Astrologer Has Predicted What's Going To Go Down

"[Trudeau] probably should have consulted an astrologer!"

JustinTrudeau | Twitter, Mary Hammel | Unsplash

The 2021 Canadian federal election falls on a full moon this year and it could have an effect on the results, according to a Canadian astrologer.

"When I looked at Justin Trudeau's chart and I looked at Erin O'Toole's chart — his main rival — it was really hard to see a clear winner," said Laurien Rueger, writer and astrologer at Astrology, Eh?.

