Jagmeet Singh & Gurkiran Kaur's Baby Shower Photos Will Make You Wish You Got An Invite

Here's what five federal party leaders had to say after results came in on election night.
Justin Trudeau
In Montreal, Justin Trudeau came out to speak after a Liberal minority win was declared by CBC and CTV.
"You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic and to the brighter days ahead," he said to Canadians.
He mentioned that some people have talked about there being division in the country but that's not what he saw during the election campaign.
"I hear you when you say that you just want to get back to the things you love, not worry about this pandemic or about an election. That you just want to know that your members of parliament of all stripes will have your back through this crisis and beyond. The moment we face demands real important change and you have given this parliament and this government clear direction," Trudeau said.
The newly re-elected leader thanked his wife, kids and mom along with Elections Canada staff, volunteers and everybody who voted, even if they didn't vote Liberal. He also praised the other party leaders and their families.
"To my fellow Canadians, there is no greater honour than serving you and serving this country," Trudeau said.
Jagmeet Singh
In Vancouver, Jagmeet Singh started off his post-election remarks by thanking his team, volunteers, NDP candidates and the other party leaders.
"I want to congratulate the prime minister on his re-election," he said.
The NDP leader also thanked Canadians for getting out and voting.
"We are never going to give up fighting for you and your families," he said.
Singh promised to make sure that Canadians are put first, taken care of and have their needs met.
"I want to leave you with something my mom always taught me as I was a kid. She always said that we are all one and it is so true. We are connected. When people around us are hurting, we're also hurting. But when we take care of one another, when we support one another, when we lift each other up, we all rise. That's what you can be sure of," he said.
Erin O'Toole
In Oshawa, Ontario, Erin O'Toole said that "Canadians did not give Mr. Trudeau the majority mandate he wanted."
He noted that Canadians sent Trudeau back to Ottawa with another minority government and "deep divisions" in the country.
"Our support has grown, it's grown across the country but clearly there is more work for us to do to earn the trust of Canadians," the Conservative leader said of his party.
O'Toole thanked his wife and kids, his father and second mother along with his mother who died when he was just 9 years old.
"I will never stop serving this great country," he said.
He also revealed that he spoke with Trudeau and congratulated him but after that, he put pressure on him.
"I challenge the prime minister to put the unity of this country and the wellbeing of its people first and I told him if he thinks he can threaten Canadians with another election in 18 months, the Conservative Party will be ready," O'Toole said.
Annamie Paul
In Toronto, Annamie Paul congratulated the Green Party candidates who were elected on September 20 and every candidate who ran for the party.
"It takes passion, it takes dedication, it takes sacrifice, it takes courage and so many of them were running for the first time," she said. "I am so proud of them."
She also thanked members and volunteers before reflecting on losing in her Toronto Centre riding.
"Certainly I am disappointed, it is hard to lose. No one likes to lose," Paul said.
The Green Party leader pointed out that Canadians decided to send back another minority Liberal government with the same number of MPs and in the same proportions, which means parliament is "back to the status quo."
However, there is one exception, which she said is that the country is more divided and polarized than before the election.
"That is certainly part of the legacy of this election that I will say we shouldn't have had," she continued.
Paul hopes that the MPs who were voted into power in this election work together and "deliver on the promise that is Canada."
Maxime Bernier
In Saskatoon, Maxime Bernier claimed that more than a million Canadians said in the election that "they've had enough." According to Elections Canada, the People's Party got just over 800,000 votes.
"We want freedom and we will have freedom," the party leader said.
"Unfortunately, we won't be able to carry on this fight in parliament but we will continue this battle to unite Canadians under the freedom umbrella. Canadians who oppose the rise of tyranny and authoritarian government need a voice. We are going to be that voice," he continued.
Bernier thanked his team across the country, the party's candidates and organizers.
"When the next election comes, we will even be better prepared and this time we will win seats in parliament," he said.
It's projected that the People's Party won't win any seats from this election.