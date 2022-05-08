Jagmeet Singh Shared What Gurkiran Kaur's Name Means & It's The Sweetest Mother's Day Post
"She lights up the room with her presence."☀️
It's Gurkiran Kaur's first year celebrating Mother's Day as a mom herself and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh had some lovely words for his wife.
The doting hubby and proud dad took to Instagram to share two pictures of Gurkiran holding their absolutely adorable baby girl, Ahnad.
"Happy 1st Mother’s Day to @gurkirankaur_ !!!!" he wrote.
"Gurkiran means ray of light from the universal energy and I can’t think of a more fitting name for Gurkiran Kaur," he continued. "She lights up the room with her presence and lifts the mood of everyone around her (especially our daughter Anhad, which means limitless)."
"Gurkiran you are an incredible mother, a ray of light from the universe to nurture our limitless daughter with all the love and support she will ever need."
Singh has posted about the importance of names in the past, like when he shared a message about International Women's Day.
"I think about how @gurkirankaur_ and I named our daughter Anhad," he wrote on March 8.
"A name that means infinite, unbound — a limitless vibration through the universe. A name that would intentionally remind her as often as it is repeated, to feel powerful and never limited."
In February, Kaur also posted about the importance of her baby's name.
"It means the unstruck melody of the universe," she said about Ahnad's name. "An infinite sound vibrating throughout creation.. Simply put, it also means limitless."
"I hope it will remind our daughter that she is infinite, limitless and can achieve anything and knowing we will always support her on this beautiful journey of life."
Happy Mother's day, Gurkiran!