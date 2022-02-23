Sections

Jagmeet Singh Turned Into A Poet For His Anniversary & Gurkiran Kaur Says She's Here For It

He's gone into full dad joke mode!

Trending Staff Writer
@jagmeetsingh | Instagram, @gurkirankaur_ | Instagram

Sweet or cheesy? Jagmeet Singh became a poet for his anniversary with Gurkiran Kaur and while he thinks it's cheesy, she's "here for it."

To celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on February 22, 2022, Singh and Kaur both posted sweet messages for each other about the milestone and shared photos from their date night with their little baby girl.

"It's our 4 year anniversary so I wrote a little poem," Singh said on Instagram.

"Today marks year four, I love you to the core, look forward to many more, thank you for our baby Kaur, can't wait for what the future has in store."

After the poem, Singh said that he just wrote it off the top of his head and told people not to be mean.

He also said that he knew it was cheesy but still asked people what they thought about it.

Taking that question to heart, Kaur commented on her husband's post to answer him and called the poem both sweet and cheesy.

"I'm here for it," she said.

In Kaur's Instagram post for their four-year anniversary, she revealed that she "had a yummy little date with my two cuties" to celebrate the milestone.

While they're celebrating four years of marriage, this is their first anniversary as parents after their baby was born on January 3, 2022.

When she was one month old, it was announced that the couple named their little one Anhad Kaur which means unstruck melody of the universe and limitless!

Singh proposed back on January 16, 2018, and then the couple got married in Mexico a little more than a month later on February 22, 2018.

