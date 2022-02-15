Jagmeet Singh & Gurkiran Kaur Shared New Photos Of Their Baby & Their First Date As Parents
The last few days have been filled with family love for Jagmeet Singh and Gurkiran Kaur and they shared photos of their baby girl and their first date night out as new parents.
It all started on February 13, aka Galentine's Day, when Singh posted an adorable photo on Instagram of him, his wife and their newborn all cuddled up on the couch.
"I'll be spending today with my gals," he said in the caption.
Kaur is holding their baby in her arms while Singh wraps his arms around them both.
If that wasn't cute enough already, they're also matching!
Singh and Kaur are wearing brown sweaters and jeans, and their baby is wearing a similar brown onesie.
Kaur also commented on her husband's post and said, "LOVE US."
Then on Valentine's Day, Kaur shared a photo of her and Singh smiling and embracing each other.
"First date night as parents," she said on Instagram.
At the beginning of January, Singh and Kaur revealed that their baby girl had been born and shared photos of their new family at the hospital.
She came into the world on January 3, just a day after Singh's birthday and he said their "hearts are filled with gratitude."
Then at the beginning of February, when their baby girl turned one month old, Kaur revealed what name they had chosen for her after many conversations with their family.
The little one is named Anhad Kaur, pronounced un-hud, and the new mother hopes the name will remind her daughter that she's limitless and can achieve anything!