Jagmeet Singh Is Calling For Free Birth Control & Emergency Contraception In Canada

"The Liberals need to ensure greater access to abortion services," he said.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. Right: Singh addressing a crowd in Toronto.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has called for better access to abortion services in Canada in a recent statement, as well as free birth control and emergency contraception for those who require it.

"Canadians have fought for the right to abortion but access is unavailable in many communities," said Singh on Wednesday, May 4.

"We can start by covering the cost of birth control, including emergency contraception with Universal Pharmacare."

According to Healthquotes, birth control pills cost, on average, $22 a month, with other types of birth control costing upwards of $45.

Condoms aren't always the cheapest option either, with a box costing between $8 and $20 on average, according to the Shopper's Drug Mart website.

“Women want to know that elected officials are taking real action to defend their rights and improve their access to healthcare,” continued the leader of the NDP during another press conference.

“The Liberals need to ensure greater access to abortion services and act quickly to remove barriers for women by making contraceptives free."

Singh mentioned that that women in rural and northern communities in Canada will often have to travel hours to get access to safe abortion services that are not available in their communities.

"What is the point of a right if it's meaningless? If the right is there, but there's no meaningful access, it undermines the whole purpose of the right," he continued.

Along with this, Singh also called the potential clawing back of abortion rights in the United States "deeply concerning."

A recent leak in the United States suggests that the U.S. Supreme Court might overturn Roe V. Wade, a landmark court case that has confirmed abortion rights in the country since the 1970s.

It seems that majority of the justices on the highest court in the U.S. are in favour of slashing the precedent-setting case, allowing states to make their own laws on the legality of abortion.

