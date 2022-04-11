Jagmeet Singh Was Spotted In This Popular Toronto Restaurant & Staff Looked Super Happy
Surprise!
Jagmeet Singh and his wife, Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, were spotted in a Toronto restaurant last week and surprised the staff.
DaiLo Toronto posted two images to their Instagram last Thursday. One picture showed the NDP leader standing with the staff in the kitchen, and the other showed the happy couple with chef Nick Liu sitting at a table.
The popular Asian restaurant captioned the photo, "Shout out to NDP leader Jagmeet Singh for joining us this past weekend."
"It was a pleasure meeting you and sharing our #sickasianfood experience for your night out!" they added.
On the same day, the NDP leader posted a picture of him and his wife on the same evening, wishing her a happy birthday.
"To my best friend, life partner and mother of our child, I'm so lucky to have you in my life," Singh said.
"You've had my back and I wouldn't be where I am without you. You are such an incredible mom. Happy Birthday @gurkirankaur_ !!!!" he added.
On Sidhu's birthday, she posted a picture of herself hugging her daughter on Instagram, saying, "the most special birthday yet."
They named their daughter, Anhad, which means "the unstruck melody of the universe," an infinite sound and limitless.
Singh told Narcity that the second part of his baby's name, Kaur, means "one who inherits power."
Singh's love for his family is so powerful that he even made a Liberal-NDP agreement because of his daughter.
The prime minister announced on March 22 that the Liberals and the NDP reached a "supply and confidence agreement," which will keep the current minority Liberal government in power until 2025.
Rising housing costs, health care, child care, paid sick leave, truth and reconciliation, dental care and pharmacare will all be things the parties will be tackling. This all happened as Trudeau called Singh to congratulate him on the birth of his daughter, and well, they got to talking, to say the least.