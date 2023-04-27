Jagmeet Singh Is Offering A Chance To Win A Dinner With Him At One Of His Favourite Restaurants
What would you even talk about during dinner? 🤔
If you've ever wanted to have a sit-down chat with Jagmeet Singh, he's offering people across Canada the chance to win a dinner with him and get flown to Ottawa for the meet-up.
The NDP leader posted on his Instagram stories on April 26, 2023, to share the details of this contest and he told people to submit their names.
"So, my team came up with this idea that we have a draw, a contest where the winner can be flown out to Ottawa and have dinner with yours truly," he said in the video.
"When they pitched the idea, I immediately said yes," Singh continued. "I would love to have dinner with a supporter who wins this draw, what a cool idea."
"Tell anyone else you know that might be interested in winning, put your name in and good luck," Singh said.
People can apply for this "Jagmeet and You for Dinner" contest online through the NDP's site.
It's open to all Canadian citizens and permanent residents who currently live in Canada and have reached the age of majority in their province or territory when the contest ends.
There will be one winner who will get a prize package that includes two round-trip flight tickets to Ottawa and back for the winner and a guest from the major airport closest to the winner's address within Canada.
If they live within 600 kilometres of Ottawa, ground transportation will be provided instead of a flight.
Also, the winner will get a two-night stay at a hotel and a dinner with Singh at one of his favourite restaurants.
The approximate retail value of all the prizes the winner will get is $1,500!
Anyone who enters the contest has to submit their first and last name, address, city, postal code, email and phone number.
If you want to throw your name in for a chance at winning a dinner with Singh, the contest closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on April 27, 2023.
The winner will be drawn by an NDP employee in Ottawa at 12 p.m. ET on May 1, 2023.
If you're wondering what kind of restaurant he might be taking the winner to, Singh has shared some of his favourite foods before.
He mentioned that his go-to meals are rajma chawal — a vegan Punjabi chilli and rice dish — and the food at Sushi Momo in Montreal.
Also, back in 2022, Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur were spotted at Toronto restaurant DaiLo which serves Asian cuisine that follows the French tradition.
While the restaurant posted photos of Singh with the staff and the owner, it wasn't revealed what he ordered.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.