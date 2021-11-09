Jagmeet Singh Dropped His Music, Book & Food Recommendations For Having A Great Day

From the prime minister as Clark Kent (yup, really) to Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu as Wonder Woman and Erin O'Toole's dog as a lion, here are some of the most memorable Halloween costumes from Canadian politicians and their families.
Clark Kent
Back in 2017, the prime minister opted to dress as Clark Kent/Superman on October 31.
It's definitely not the worst dress-up Trudeau's ever done, but it's not one of the best, either.
On the upside, his three kids look pretty cool, especially young Ella-Grace as Wonder Woman.
Obi-Wan Kenobi & Princess Leia
In 2020, Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu got their Star Wars on for Halloween, dressing up as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Princess Leia.
Both costumes are pretty impressive, and Kaur gets extra points for making a (albeit common) movie reference in the Insta caption. Bonus marks for the lightsaber too, Jagmeet!
The Mandalorian
Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole went all out for the occasion in 2021, dressing his whole family up and even sharing a video on Instagram showing off their outfits and impressive home decor.
While he opted for a costume inspired by The Mandolorian (complete with his very own Baby Yoda), another member of his family dressed as an M&M, while his dog transformed into a lion for the evening. Cute, eh?
Han Solo
Sci-fi movies are a popular choice for politicians it seems, as the Trudeau couple opted for a Star Wars theme for their Halloween outing in 2015.
The kids added a little flair as Elsa from Frozen and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, but it's clear JT was just looking for a slightly cozier costume that year!
Sherlock Holmes
While it's probably not a bad thing that Justin Trudeau has been playing it safe with his more recent dress-up ventures, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau clearly remembers that Halloween is for scary outfits.
In 2018, the PM went for a Sherlock Holmes-inspired costume, while Sophie went all out as a terrifying dead white witch. Oh, and his son dressed up as an axe-wielding murderer (very cool!).
Captain Kirk
In 2017, then-Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer also opted for a sci-fi themed outfit.
Channelling Captain Kirk from Star Trek, he joked on Twitter that "resistance to candy is futile."
It's a classic dad-on-Halloween joke, but it is a tiny, tiny bit funny.
The pilot & the little prince
Back in 2016, the prime minister dressed up as the pilot from The Little Prince, while his youngest son dressed up as the little prince himself.
His other two kids got back to Halloween basics, wearing iconic costumes like the Joker from Batman and a witch. Classic!
Halloween hecklers
In 2018, two MPs brought the spooky season to parliament, dressing up as Statler and Waldorf from The Muppets.
The costumes are pretty good actually, and the setting makes this photo all the more perfect!