Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
jagmeet singh

Jagmeet Singh Dropped His Music, Book & Food Recommendations For Having A Great Day

You can be just like him!

Jagmeet Singh Dropped His Music, Book & Food Recommendations For Having A Great Day
@jagmeetsingh | Instagram

If you've ever wanted to get life tips from Jagmeet Singh, it's your lucky day because he dropped recommendations for how to have a great day!

In an interview with Maclean's, Singh said that having an excellent day means supporting local businesses and enjoying your time so he shared his top music, book and food picks.

For good music, he said listening to Lauryn Hill on vinyl that he bought at Neptoon Records in Vancouver is a must.

His recommendation for a good book is Tigana, a fantasy novel by Canadian author Guy Gavriel Kay.

Finally, Singh's go-to good meals are his mom's rajma chawal, a vegan Punjabi chilli and rice dish, or food from Sushi Momo in Montreal when he's out on the road.

If you want more food and book recommendations, you can take a look at Singh's reading list that he posted on Instagram earlier this year or watch the video tutorial for his famous Punjabi poutine and learn how to make it!

From Your Site Articles

9 Times Canada's Biggest Political Figures Went All Out With Their Halloween Costumes

Trudeau, Singh and O'Toole have one costume theme in common ... 😅

@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Dressing up at Halloween is a good opportunity to get creative and channel your favourite characters, celebs and iconic figures — and it's apparently no different for Canada's political leaders.

Over the years, party leaders like Justin Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh and Erin O'Toole have gone all out for the occasion and have even opted for similar themes to one another.

Keep Reading Show less

Jagmeet Singh Is Calling On Trudeau To Extend The CRB 'For As Long As We Are In A Pandemic'

He wants the PM to reverse the decision to end the benefit ASAP.

@jagmeetsingh | Instagram, Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on Justin Trudeau to extend the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) until the country is no longer in a pandemic.

In a tweet on October 25, he accused the prime minister of "cutting help for [people] in the middle of the fourth wave [of COVID-19]."

Keep Reading Show less

Jagmeet Singh & Gurkiran Kaur's Baby Shower Photos Will Make You Wish You Got An Invite

The soon-to-be parents were absolutely glowing!

@gurkirankaur_ | Instagram

Oh, baby! Jagmeet Singh and Gurkiran Kaur had such a beautiful baby shower and you'll wish you got an invite when you see all the photos from the party.

In an Instagram post from October 19, Kaur revealed that they had a celebration with their loved ones and shared a bunch of photos from the baby shower that was held back on October 10.

Keep Reading Show less

Singh Is Urging Trudeau To Intervene In Alberta's 'Dire' & 'Disastrous' COVID-19 Situation

He said it's an "urgent emergency" and blasted Jason Kenney's leadership.👇

@jagmeetsingh | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the prime minister to intervene immediately to help Alberta as the province copes with a "disastrous fourth wave of COVID-19."

In an open letter, shared via Twitter on September 29, Singh urged Justin Trudeau to "intercede and help save lives."

Keep Reading Show less