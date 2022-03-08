Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Says Nobody Is Born 'With War Raging Within Them'
Her post for International Women's Day talks about peace being "our true nature."
For International Women's Day 2022, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau shared her thoughts and said that nobody is born "with war raging within them."
On March 8, aka International Women's Day, Grégoire Trudeau posted on Instagram about the day of celebration which included a message to the world about women, war, hatred, peace and courage.
"Life. The miracle of life. Women. Their wombs. Our womb," she said. "No one comes into this life with war raging within them or hatred geared towards others."
She also told people, whether they carry life within them or not, to take this International Women's Day as an opportunity to remind themselves about where each of us comes from.
Grégoire Trudeau said that "the greater womb" holds us all together "in ways we cannot always see amidst the chaos."
She also included in her Instagram post that she believes the "true nature" of people is peace and courage.
"So, let's stand together for what is right," she said, ending off her message for International Women's Day.
On International Women's Day in 2021, Grégoire Trudeau joined her husband to share a message for the day and said that she and Justin Trudeau are "not afraid" to label themselves as feminists.
"Women and girls are changing the world every day," she said back then. "Indigenous women, trans women, women of every background, origin, sexual orientation or age, women with disabilities, women in every community here in Canada and around the world … we honour your power and your leadership."
Grégoire Trudeau also said that she and Trudeau make sure to teach their kids that nobody is more important than anyone else.