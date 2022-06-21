Gurkiran Kaur Reveals What Jagmeet Singh Is Like As A Father & How He Takes Care Of Their Baby
Gurkiran Kaur has revealed details about what Jagmeet Singh is like as a father to their baby and all the things he does for her!
On June 19, Kaur posted photos on Instagram of Singh holding their baby Anhad and shared a touching tribute to celebrate his first Father's Day.
"In the first 2 weeks after Anhad was born, I didn't change a SINGLE diaper! True to his word, Jagmeet changed all of Anhad's diapers so that I could rest and recover post-delivery," she said.
Kaur also revealed that she "was in charge of milk" while her husband "was in charge of the poops" after their daughter was born.
"As any parent of a newborn knows, there can be MANY sleepless nights. Jagmeet often still takes night duties with Anhad so that I can get some rest," she said.
Not only does he still get up with Anhad during the night but he also still finds time to make "yummy meals" for Kaur even with how "busy it gets with a newborn."
"I acknowledge there are so many different ways that partners support each other, for me, Jagmeet knew that a well-rested and well-fed Gurkiran was in both Anhad and his best interest," Kaur said.
"Anhad and I are thankful for him every day," she continued.
Kaur and Singh's baby was born on January 3, 2022, and the new parents were "filled with gratitude" when she came into the world.
A month after their little one was born, they revealed what they had named her and the meaning behind it.
Anhad, pronounced un-hud, means "unstruck melody of the universe," "an infinite sound" and "limitless."
Singh told Narcity that he hopes his daughter's name reminds her that "she is infinite" whenever she hears or says it.
There is also another part to her name, Kaur, which means "one who inherits power."
"It's a title of royalty given to all Sikh women. It symbolizes her sovereignty — she is free and complete just the way she is," Singh said.