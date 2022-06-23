Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Jagmeet Singh Took His Baby To Work & Held Her In His Arms While Speaking In Parliament

Jagmeet Singh holding his baby Anhad in the House of Commons. Right: Anhad being pushed in a stroller on Parliament Hill by Gurkiran Kaur.

Pulling double duty as a dad and politician, Jagmeet Singh brought his baby daughter to work, and he even held her in his arms while he spoke in Parliament!

During a session in the House of Commons that took place on June 22, Singh stood up to ask a question to the Liberal government, and he was holding his baby, Anhad, in his arms.

While speaking, he held his five-month-old daughter in his right arm with her tucked against his chest.

Throughout his question, which he posed in both English and French, Anhad didn't make a sound. She just sat in his arms and watched her dad as he worked.

Singh asked when the Liberal government would provide help for families struggling with high costs as inflation in Canada reached 7.7% in May, the largest increase since January 1983.

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould was tasked with answering his question, but before she did, she took a moment to welcome Anhad to the House of Commons.

"I just wanted to congratulate the honourable member of the NDP for bringing his little person in here. It's wonderful to see children here as well," Gould said.

It turns out that Singh's wife, Gurkiran Kaur, was also in Ottawa and on Parliament Hill with them, making it a family affair!

She posted a video to her Instagram stories on June 22 of her pushing Anhad in a stroller through a hallway in a building on Parliament Hill.

This isn't the first time the little one has gotten involved in her dad's politics.

In fact, the Liberal-NDP deal all started because of Anhad when Trudeau called Singh after she was born, which then opened the door to further conversations.

"In a lot of ways, this accord happened because of my daughter Anhad, so informally, I think of this as the Anhad Accord," Singh said. "It's kind of cute."

He also mentioned that when she's older, he wants to tell her that "she was a big part of making it happen" because she inspired him.

Singh and Kaur's baby was born on January 3, 2022, and her name means "unstruck melody of the universe," "an infinite sound," and "limitless."

