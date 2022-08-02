Jagmeet Singh Posted A Sweet Pic Of His Baby & Shared What Kind Of Future He Wants For Her
"Me and the kiddo." ❤️
Jagmeet Singh posted a moving message about his daughter on Instagram and it sounds like she is one lucky little girl.
On Monday, August 1, the NDP leader shared a cute pic of him and Ahnad along with some words about his hopes and dreams for her.
"Me and the kiddo," he wrote as a caption for the post. "@gurkirankaur_ and I often think about what kind of future we want for our daughter. It was that thinking that led us to name our daughter Anhad, which means unlimited, because we want her have a limitless life."
He went on to say that he doesn't want her to struggle with "finding a home she can’t afford, putting food on the table or dealing with a climate crisis that threatens our very planet."
"What we want for our daughter is want we want for all kids, in fact it’s what we want for all people," he continued. "We want everyone to live their best lives without limit."
"And it’s a future we know is possible if we make the right choices. Here’s to building a future that is limitless like our daughter Anhad Kaur."
How sweet!
Singh is big on the meanings behind names and recently shared what his wife's name represents when he posted a Mother's Day tribute to her.
"Gurkiran means ray of light from the universal energy and I can’t think of a more fitting name for Gurkiran Kaur," he said. "She lights up the room with her presence and lifts the mood of everyone around her (especially our daughter Anhad, which means limitless)."
"Gurkiran you are an incredible mother, a ray of light from the universe to nurture our limitless daughter with all the love and support she will ever need."
What lucky ladies they are to have such a thoughtful husband and dad!
