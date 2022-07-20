NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

jagmeet singh

Jagmeet Singh Got Corrected By Gurkiran Kaur When He Posted A Photo On Instagram With Their Baby

It was so Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively of them!

Trending Senior Staff Writer
Jagmeet Singh with his wife Gurkiran Kaur and their baby Anhad in Yukon. Right: Gurkiran Kaur with Anhad in a stroller on a sidewalk.

Jagmeet Singh with his wife Gurkiran Kaur and their baby Anhad in Yukon. Right: Gurkiran Kaur with Anhad in a stroller on a sidewalk.

@jagmeetsingh | Instragram, @gurkirankaur_ | Instagram

Jagmeet Singh was hilariously corrected by his wife Gurkiran Kaur in the comments of his Instagram post and it was so Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively of them!

On July 19, Singh shared a photo on Instagram of his little family unit in front of Mile Canyon in Whitehorse during their recent trip to Yukon.

In the photo, Singh has Anhad, who is wearing a white bucket hat, strapped to his chest while he holds up the hang loose hand sign.

Kaur is next to them with her arm propped up on her husband's shoulder.

"My time in the Yukon was incredible. The beauty, nature, & the people — Anhad, Gurkiran, & I enjoyed every minute of our visit," Singh said in the caption of his Instagram post.

"Thank you so much Yukon, I'll be back," he continued.

Kaur sweetly commented about their newborn and said, "Anhad in a bucket hat >>."

However, she also posted another comment that corrected and slightly roasted her husband's caption.

She said, "we'll be back **," but then added a heart emoji at the end to soften the blow.

Just a few weeks before this family trip, the three of them had another outing together in Ottawa when Singh and Kaur brought their baby to Parliament Hill.

He even brought his little one into the House of Commons and held her while he spoke during question period!

Recently, Kaur revealed what Singh is like as a father and how he takes care of their baby, including doing "night duties" and changing every single one of Anhad's diapers during her first weeks of life.

Singh and Kaur's baby was born on January 3, 2022, and her name means "limitless" and "unstruck melody of the universe."

The first time father told Narcity that the second part of Anhad's name, Kaur, means "one who inherits power."

"It's a title of royalty given to all Sikh women. It symbolizes her sovereignty — she is free and complete just the way she is," Singh said.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...