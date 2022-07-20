Jagmeet Singh Got Corrected By Gurkiran Kaur When He Posted A Photo On Instagram With Their Baby
Jagmeet Singh was hilariously corrected by his wife Gurkiran Kaur in the comments of his Instagram post and it was so Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively of them!
On July 19, Singh shared a photo on Instagram of his little family unit in front of Mile Canyon in Whitehorse during their recent trip to Yukon.
In the photo, Singh has Anhad, who is wearing a white bucket hat, strapped to his chest while he holds up the hang loose hand sign.
Kaur is next to them with her arm propped up on her husband's shoulder.
"My time in the Yukon was incredible. The beauty, nature, & the people — Anhad, Gurkiran, & I enjoyed every minute of our visit," Singh said in the caption of his Instagram post.
"Thank you so much Yukon, I'll be back," he continued.
Kaur sweetly commented about their newborn and said, "Anhad in a bucket hat >>."
However, she also posted another comment that corrected and slightly roasted her husband's caption.
She said, "we'll be back **," but then added a heart emoji at the end to soften the blow.
Just a few weeks before this family trip, the three of them had another outing together in Ottawa when Singh and Kaur brought their baby to Parliament Hill.
He even brought his little one into the House of Commons and held her while he spoke during question period!
Recently, Kaur revealed what Singh is like as a father and how he takes care of their baby, including doing "night duties" and changing every single one of Anhad's diapers during her first weeks of life.
Singh and Kaur's baby was born on January 3, 2022, and her name means "limitless" and "unstruck melody of the universe."
The first time father told Narcity that the second part of Anhad's name, Kaur, means "one who inherits power."
"It's a title of royalty given to all Sikh women. It symbolizes her sovereignty — she is free and complete just the way she is," Singh said.