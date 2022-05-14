Jagmeet Singh Opened Up About His Family's Struggles & Having To Raise His Brother
He was taking care of his brother when he was just 20 years old.
Jagmeet Singh opened up about the struggles his family went through when he was younger and how he raised his brother when he was just 20 years old.
He posted a video on Instagram for his brother Gurratan Singh's birthday on May 13 and said, "I'm so proud of you brother. Love you lots, happy birthday."
"Mostly I'm feeling pretty sentimental thinking about all our ups and downs and how my brother has been so resilient throughout it all," Jagmeet continued.
He revealed that their father dealt with "a very serious addiction" when they were younger and it was "pretty scary" to be at home.
"We had lots of financial ups and downs," Jagmeet said. "At one point we didn't have a home."
Jagmeet then said that Gurratan is a source of inspiration for him.
"I remember in particular when we lived together, I was a 20-year-old kid raising a 15-year-old kid, and I remember registering him for high school, helping him with his homework, sometimes I'd end up doing it," he said.
"To see him become the man he is today, a member of provincial parliament for Brampton East, a loving father, a loving partner. I'm so proud of you brother," Jagmeet continued.
Back in 2020 when Gurratan became a father, Jagmeet shared that the birth caused some confusion for him because of the parental role he had taken in his brother's life growing up.
"I can't decide if I'm an uncle or a grandpa," he said at the time.
Earlier that year, Gurratan also shared that they had come a long way from the "tough days" when Jagmeet was his brother and his father.