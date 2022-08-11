6 Times Jagmeet Singh & Gurkiran Kaur Have Absolutely Gushed About Each Other
"To my best friend, life partner and mother of our child, I'm so lucky to have you in my life."
Can you feel the love? Jagmeet Singh and Gurkiran Kaur have gushed about each other so many times and it's absolutely adorable!
The couple often shares about their life together, with posts on Instagram that include sweet poems, praise about their parenting skills, and hilariously loving corrections.
If you don't know their love story, they got engaged on January 16, 2018, and were married in Mexico on February 22, 2018.
Then, after a few years of marriage, the couple announced on August 12, 2021, that they were expecting their first child together.
Singh and Kaur shared that their little family had gotten bigger when their baby Anhad was born on January 3, 2022, which is the day after Singh's birthday!
Without further ado, here are six moments when the couple praised each other and showed their love!
He wrote her a poem for their anniversary
To mark the fourth anniversary of their marriage, Singh wrote a touching poem on Instagram for his wife.
"Today marks year four, I love you to the core, Look forward to many more, Thank you for our baby Kaur, Can't wait for what the future has in store," he said.
After the poem, Singh noted that he wrote it off the top of his head. How sweet!
He shared what he admires, loves and respects the most about his wife
Singh told Narcity what he admires, loves and respects the most about his wife like all of her diverse interests, strengths and passions.
Those interested include taekwondo, singing, business economics and more.
"I'm inspired by Gurkiran's strength and her compassion," he said.
"I love that Gurkiran rises to any challenge while keeping a fun-loving spirit. She's fierce and fun," Singh continued.
He also praised her for being "a great role model" for their daughter Anhad.
She gushed about what he's like as a father
Kaur revealed what Singh is like as a father and how he takes care of their newborn to celebrate his first Father's Day.
"In the first 2 weeks after Anhad was born, I didn't change a SINGLE diaper! True to his word, Jagmeet changed all of Anhad's diapers so that I could rest and recover post-delivery," she said on Instagram.
She also shared that her husband still does night duties with Anhad so that his wife could sleep.
He said he wouldn't be where he is now without her
For his wife's birthday, Singh posted a sweet tribute on Instagram and called her "thoughtful, compassionate and full of joy."
"To my best friend, life partner and mother of our child, I'm so lucky to have you in my life," he said. "You've had my back and I wouldn't be where I am without you."
He also mentioned how she is "an incredible mom."
He explained how she embodies the meaning of her name
Singh has shared what his name means — "friend to the world" — and how it's a combination of his father's name Jagtaran and his mother's name Harmeet.
He also revealed that the meaning of his daughter's name Anhad is "infinite" and "the unstruck melody of the universe."
Then, he posted what his wife's name means and how she embodies that in her everyday life.
"Gurkiran means ray of light from the universal energy and I can't think of a more fitting name for Gurkiran Kaur," he said. "She lights up the room with her presence and lifts the mood of everyone around her."
Singh sweetly noted that she is "a ray of light from the universe" that nurtures their daughter.
She lovingly corrected him about their family
When Singh shared a photo on Instagram of their family of three during a trip to Yukon, Kaur lovingly corrected her husband about what he said.
"My time in the Yukon was incredible. The beauty, nature, & the people — Anhad, Gurkiran, & I enjoyed every minute of our visit," he said. "Thank you so much Yukon, I'll be back."
Kaur could let that caption slide so she posted a comment that hilariously corrected and roasted her husband.
She said, "we'll be back **," but put a heart emoji after it to make it nicer.
How cute!