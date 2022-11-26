Jagmeet Singh Explains How He Was 'A Little Like A Dad' Even Before His Baby Was Born
He also shared that being a dad is different for him.
Jagmeet Singh has explained how he was "a little bit like a dad" even before his baby was born at the beginning of 2022.
In a video posted on Instagram, the first-time father got personal and shared an inside look into his family dynamic, including what he wants for his daughter Anhad.
"I joke with my wife a lot about how being a dad for me was a little bit different," Singh said. "I've already had to be a little like a dad to my brother, to my parents in a way, to my sister."
He explained that taking on a parental role when he was younger has led him to think about his daughter's future more.
"I think about what type of future I want her to have and it motivates me to try to build that future," he continued. "What I want for her, and what my wife and I want for our daughter, is for her to be able to live her best life without any limits."
Singh and his wife, Gurkiran Kaur, don't want Anhad to worry about the cost of groceries, affordable housing or climate change.
"So, we want her to live without fear. We want her to live without limit," he said.
This isn't the first time that Singh has opened up about his daughter, his family and what he went through when growing up.
He recently revealed that growing up was a scary time for him and his siblings as his dad was dealing with an addiction.
"Things got to a head where it was really unsafe for my brother in my early 20s," Singh said. "We made a decision and I said, 'I'm going to bring Gurratan to live with me.'"
He not only raised his brother but he financially supported his parents when his dad lost his job.
"I tried to work as much as I could to make sure I had enough money to buy groceries and pay the bills and send some money to support my mom as well," Singh said.
When it comes to his daughter, Singh told Narcity after his daughter was born that her name, Anhad, means "infinite" and "the unstruck melody of the universe."
Also, the second part of her name, Kaur, means "one who inherits power."
"It's a title of royalty given to all Sikh women. It symbolizes her sovereignty — she is free and complete just the way she is," Singh said.