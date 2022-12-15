Jagmeet Singh Was Heckled After Saying 'When I'm Prime Minister' & It's So Awkward To Watch
That's gotta hurt... 😬
In case you need your daily dose of awkwardness, this video of Jagmeet Singh in the House of Commons probably has what you're looking for.
In the last regular parliamentary sitting of the year, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was laughed at and heckled by other members of the house after confronting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the matter of health care.
During the debate between leaders, Singh stood up and said, "When I'm Prime Minister, I will keep my promises" — a statement that was met with an eruption of laughs, heckles and comments from MPs on all sides.
In the video, shared online by the National Post, Singh pauses as parliament devolves into yelling and laughter.
Chaos and comments that sound like "You gotta admit it was pretty funny" and "It's not April Fools Day" can be heard among the bustle.
This was immediately after Singh was grilling Trudeau on his election promise of hiring "7,500 more nurses and doctors."
"A promise that, if he kept, would absolutely help in dealing with this [healthcare] crisis," said Singh in reference to the state of children's hospitals in Canada, something that could rupture the supply and confidence agreement between the NDP and the Liberals.
After calling for order two times, Speaker of the House Anthony Rota admonished the House of Commons for the outburst.
"Ok, I know everyone is excited, and Christmas is coming [...]," said the speaker.
"Just calm down, everybody take a deep breath," he said before indicating to Singh to begin his statement again from the top.
The second time around, Singh got cheers and applause of support from his fellow NDP Members of Parliament.
Pointing to those who laughed, Singh repeated, "And, for the folks over here, when I'm prime minister [...]," before completing his statement to cheers from other NDP MPs.
The lively response to Singh's statement is just another example of the chaos that can erupt in parliament among top politicians.
In May of this year, the prime minister himself was accused of dropping a "six letter f-word" in parliament during an intense debate.
Another awkward moment came when a Liberal MP allegedly used the toilet while on a live House of Commons video call.
It seems there's never a dull moment on Parliament Hill!
