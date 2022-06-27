Jagmeet Singh Is Calling On The Feds To Give Canadians $1000 For Gas, Groceries & Rent ASAP
The payment would be to help combat the cost of inflation.💰
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the federal government to help Canadians deal with inflation by giving them $1,000 to cover the cost of gas, groceries and rent.
In a video shared on Monday, June 27, the party leader spoke about inflation in Canada, which is currently at its highest rate since 1983.
"What that translates to for real people is that it's getting harder and harder to afford the everyday cost of life," he said.
Using the price of gas and groceries as specific examples, Singh acknowledged that the cost of almost everything is getting more expensive.
To combat this, he called for "direct help" for Canadians in the form of a one-off payment from the government.
\u201cI know that so many of you are struggling right now.\n\nThe truth is - You didn't cause inflation, corporate greed did.\n\nWhile 1 out of every 4 Canadians is struggling to eat - Corporations are bragging about record profits.\u201d— Jagmeet Singh (@Jagmeet Singh) 1656348674
Via Twitter, Singh shared an NDP petition which demands a $1,000 payment for working families in Canada, which it says will help cover the cost of gas, groceries and rent.
Additional information about who could and should qualify for the payment, and how it would be funded, was not shared.
The May 2022 Consumer Price Index, released by Statistics Canada, confirmed that Canadians are now paying more for so many everyday essentials.
Fuel costs, for example, have risen by 48% since May 2021, while the cost of energy has jumped by 35%.
Grocery costs are also on the up, with veggies, meat and fish more expensive by 10.3%, 9% and 11.7% respectively.
To help Canadians with the cost of living, the Liberal government recently laid out a number of measures that aim to combat inflation.
This includes a one-off payment for renters, a boost to the Canada Workers Benefit and a reduction in average childcare costs, among other measures.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.