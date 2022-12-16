Jagmeet Singh Calls Out Conservatives For Laughing At Him After Saying 'When I'm Prime Minister'
"I said what I said."
Jagmeet Singh called out Conservative MPs for laughing at him when he talked about becoming Canada's prime minister and he doubled down on his comment.
During the question period in the House of Commons on December 14, 2022, the NDP leader was going back and forth with Justin Trudeau about health care and said, "When I'm prime minister, I will keep my promises."
Before he could finish his statement, he was laughed at and heckled by MPs who shouted what sounded like, "You gotta admit it was pretty funny" and "it's not April Fools' Day."
Then, when some order was restored in the House of Commons, Singh repeated himself and pointed to some of the MPs who heckled him.
"And, for the folks over here, when I'm prime minister, I will keep my promises. Absolutely," he said.
That earned him cheers, applause and a standing ovation from NDP MPs.
"People in this chamber like the number three. So, when I'm prime minister, I will keep my promise," Singh said for the third time.
On December 15, 2022, Singh posted a video of the incident on Instagram and captioned it, "I said what I said (3 times)."
The video shows his exchange with MPs in the House of Commons and the NDP leader added some commentary about what happened.
"After I said this the Conservatives started heckling so I had to say it a second time, for the Conservatives in the back," he wrote.
"Because I said what I said," Singh continued. "I had to hit them a 3rd time."
Earlier this year, the NDP leader was in a similar situation and he called out Conservative MPs for laughing when he said Canadians can't afford groceries because of high food prices.
"Shame on them," Singh said.