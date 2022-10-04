Jagmeet Singh Gushed About His Baby & Explained How Having A Kid Is 'The Honour Of Doing Seva'
"This part of my life, this little part, is called happiness." ❤️
Jagmeet Singh absolutely gushed about his baby and explained how having a kid gives you "the honour of doing seva."
The first-time father posted a video on Instagram that showed him feeding his daughter Anhad a bottle and it had, "This part of my life, this little part, is called happiness," overlayed on it.
Singh shared in the caption that one of his friends once told him about how "having a kid is the universe giving you the honour of doing seva."
He went on to explain that "seva" is the act of "selfless service."
"It's more than a duty or obligation," Singh said. "It's this special chance to care for someone."
"In a very special way it's like the universe's gift of everlasting happiness," he continued.
Singh also posted on TikTok about how his daughter is the "little part" of his life that's "called happiness."
In that video, he's holding Anhad in his arms while talking to someone during an outing in Burnaby on her first Canada Day.
Not only did the first-time father share his love for his baby girl, but he also gave a shoutout to his wife.
"Thank you Gurkiran, 'ray of light from the universe', Kaur," Singh said.
@thejagmeetsingh
And her name is Anhad, “limitless”, Kaur. Thank you Gurkiran, “ray of light from the universe”, Kaur ❤️❤️❤️ @Gurkiran Sidhu
Singh briefly shared the meaning of his daughter's name in that TikTok but he's gone into detail about what her name means before and even how it inspires him.
He told Narcity that Anhad means "infinite" and "the unstruck melody of the universe" so he hopes she grows up being reminded of her infiniteness.
Then, the second part of her name, Kaur, means "one who inherits power."
"It's a title of royalty given to all Sikh women. It symbolizes her sovereignty — she is free and complete just the way she is," Singh said.
Despite just being a couple of months old, Anhad has already played a role in her father's career.
The Liberal-NDP deal Singh made with Justin Trudeau was actually inspired by his daughter and the meaning of her name!
"People should be able to live limitlessly because that's what I want for my daughter," Singh said. "And, in fact, I think that's what we should want for all children."