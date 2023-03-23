US Strategist Says He Could Kill Trudeau '20 Different Ways' & Doesn't Care If He's Cancelled
Apparently his remarks were just a "dumb joke."
An American strategist has claimed he could have killed Justin Trudeau "20 different ways" and that he doesn't care if he gets cancelled in Canada.
This all went down during an address by Steven Sutton, a senior vice president at the Leadership Institute which trains conservatives in politics, government and the media, at the Canada Strong and Free Networking Conference in Ottawa on March 22.
While giving a presentation about messaging and issues in politics, he told people in the audience about a visit he had to the House of Commons and how it was just politicians making digs at each other.
"Trudeau crossed us. He was within two feet of us, entering," Sutton said. "I had my chance. That was it."
That caused some people who were in the audience for his presentation to laugh.
"I went to the Naval Academy so I could have killed him 20 different ways," he continued.
After he made that comment about the prime minister, someone in the audience said something about his remarks which led Sutton to respond.
"I don't care if I'm cancelled in Canada," Sutton replied. "I don't care if I'm cancelled anywhere."
He also said that in the previous panel, the messaging was about speaking your truth and how that wasn't the truth, it was just a joke.
But it wasn't clear if he was talking about his comment on killing Trudeau or MPs trading jabs in the House of Commons.
Later, when his presentation at the conference was finished, Sutton told CBC News that what he said about the prime minister was just a "dumb joke."
"I apologize if anyone was offended. Obviously it was a meaningless thing," he said.
During his speech at the conference, Sutton also took a shot at Jagmeet Singh and called him "the leader of the crazy opposition" in Canada.
He gave an example of what he thought was good messaging that he had seen in a letter to the editor about Singh published in a Canadian newspaper.
According to Sutton, the person said that the NDP leader just cares about getting a pension and is only helping himself.
He also pointed out how the person said Singh will continue to prop up Trudeau's minority government so that he doesn't get voted out in an election.
Back in 2022, the Liberals and the NDP reached a "supply and confidence agreement" to work together on "common goals" and keep Trudeau's minority government in power until 2025.
Sutton's comment about the prime minister isn't the only time this year that an American has made remarks about violence toward Trudeau.
In January, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said that the U.S. should send "an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau" during a segment on his show Tucker Carlson Today.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.