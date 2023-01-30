Tucker Carlson Said The US Should Invade Canada To 'Liberate' It & The Reactions Are Gold
"Tucker Carlson is reason 7,353 why Canada needs a moat."
Fox News host Tucker Carlson is no stranger to making polarizing comments, but he recently one-upped himself when he suggested the U.S. invade Canada to "liberate" it from Justin Trudeau.
On Thursday, January 26, the controversial TV host was interviewing Canadian college professor David Azerrad on his show Tucker Carlson Today, when he worked himself up into "a frenzy" and compared Canada to Cuba.
"So, I have to ask you about Canada and what we saw happen there last winter – the trucker protests –and then the crackdown by the authoritarian government of Canada," Carlson began.
He goes on to tell Azerrad that he is "completely in favour of a Bay of Pigs operation to liberate [Canada]" — a reference to a botched attempt to overthrow Fidel Castro's communist government in Cuba in 1961.
"Why should we stand back and let our biggest trading partner, the country with which we share the longest border – and actually, to say, a great country, I love Canada, I've always loved Canada because of its natural beauty – why should we let it become Cuba?"
"Like, why don't we liberate it?" he asked.
Not finished there, the 53-year-old host continued, "We're spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians. Why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau?"
\u201cTucker Carlson: \u201cWe're spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau? And, I mean it.\u201d\u201d— Media Matters (@Media Matters) 1674768967
For those wondering how serious Carlson was with the statement, he added, "And I mean it."
Even his Canadian guest appeared at a loss for words, responding "I don’t know if I'm there yet with you..."
"I'm just talking myself into a frenzy here," Carlson admitted.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for the clip from Tucker Carlson Today to go viral, with reactions online ranging from eye-rolling to outrage.
\u201c@mmfa No, thank you, Tucker. We in Canada are perfectly capable of ousting a leader we don\u2019t like through a well-run, clean & efficient democratic election. We\u2019d be happy to show you how that works.\u201d— Media Matters (@Media Matters) 1674768967
Responding to the controversial comments, one person wrote, "No, thank you, Tucker."
Another wrote, "We in Canada are perfectly capable of ousting a leader we don't like through a well-run, clean & efficient democratic election. We'd be happy to show you how that works." Ouch!
"Wait, did you read the history on fighting Canadians with Hockey Sticks and Beer Cans? We win," said another.
\u201c@mmfa Wait, did you read the history on fighting Canadians with Hockey Sticks and Beer Cans? We win.\u201d— Media Matters (@Media Matters) 1674768967
Quite a few people went on to suggest that the real issue is that the U.S. needs to be liberated from Tucker Carlson.
\u201c@cmublock61 For a couple of hundred (Canadian) for air fare a bunch of us would be willing to liberate you from Tucker Carlson.\u201d— Mr. Q of Maine \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddeb\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Mr. Q of Maine \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddeb\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1674939178
"For a couple of hundred (Canadian) for air fare a bunch of us would be willing to liberate you from Tucker Carlson," one Canuck Twitter user said.
\u201c@BruceAHeyman @FoxNews "Why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau?" -Tucker Carlson\n\nAs a Canadian I'd love to see the US liberate itself from Tucker Carlson!\u201d— Bruce A. Heyman (@Bruce A. Heyman) 1674876782
Some even started suggesting ways Canada can protect itself from the imminent threat of Tucker Carlson.
"Tucker Carlson is reason 7353 - why Canada needs a moat," one user suggested.
\u201cTucker Carlson is reason 7353 - why Canada needs a moat.\u201d— G McThink \u262e (@G McThink \u262e) 1674853587
A few others thought it would be hilarious to see Carlson even try to invade Canada.
"Tucker Carlson wants to invade Canada. Tell him to dress warm," one person tweeted, sharing a screenshot of the -32 (feels like -44) degree temperature reading in their area.
\u201cTucker Carlson wants to invade Canada. Tell him to dress warm.\u201d— Hal O be thy name. (@Hal O be thy name.) 1674908703
This isn't the first time Carlson has been trolled this year (and keep in mind, we're still in January).
He's recently received plenty of attention for his complaints about "woke M&Ms" on his show.
In return, M&M's enjoyed a surge in social media attention and then announced that it would be replacing its famous “spokescandies” with actress Maya Rudolph.
Looks like 2023 just hasn't been Carlson's year so far.
