Tucker Carlson Is Releasing A Documentary About 'Tyranny' In Canada & The Trailer Is Wild
The documentary features a few familiar faces, too.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has taken his previous claims that Canada needs liberating one step further by creating a new documentary about "the emergence of 'tyranny' in Canada."
In a teaser trailer for the new film, posted online on April 15, Tucker poses the question, "What if tyranny arrived right next door?"
Alluding to a previous comment the American host made earlier this year, he continues, "Would we liberate the people living under authoritarian rule, as we have around the world?"
He explains that this is the topic of his upcoming "Tucker Carlson Originals" documentary — which is called O, Canada!
The bizarre trailer features clips of former U.S. presidents saying things like "The cost of freedom is always high, but Americans have always paid it," and "Some nations may be able to turn a blind eye to atrocities in other countries. The United States of America is different."
This is followed by a succession of clips of airstrikes and U.S.-led military operations, interspersed with a 2018 clip of Justin Trudeau saying, "We like to say peoplekind" (as opposed to mankind).
The National Post notes that while this comment was widely heckled at the time, Trudeau was actually "likely" poking fun at somebody rather than making a genuine correction.
The two-minute-long trailer also features shots of Trudeau wearing blackface — a scandal that was highly publicized ahead of the 2019 federal election.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the documentary appears to have a cameo from People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, who is known for his polarizing comments and staunch stance against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccines and was arrested for violating public health orders at a "freedom rally" in 2021.
Other faces that crop up in the trailer are Canadian pastors Tim Stephens and James Coates, both of whom were also arrested for breaching public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Post identifies another as Rebel News reporter David Menzies, who was reportedly "roughed up" by Trudeau's security in 2021.
Although it's not completely clear what the documentary is about, it appears to centre around Canada's COVID-19 restrictions and the subsequent enforcement of those measures.
Clips from the convoy protests in Ottawa are interspersed with audio of former American presidents saying things like "The greatest danger of all would be to do nothing," and "We care about saving innocent lives."
It ends with former president Bush saying to the camera, "The tyrant will soon be gone. The day of your liberation is near."
In the two-minute video, neither Carlson nor any of those involved explain why they believe Canada to be a dictatorship.
Despite the unflattering angles of Canada's PM in the trailer, it's worth noting that his Liberal Party was voted in twice by Canadians — most recently in 2021, following a snap election.
And, although there has been much conversation around the government's COVID-19 measures, including the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, it is worth noting that the Trudeau government could be voted out via Canada's election process.
What's more, should Trudeau's minority government lose the support of the NDP, an election could be called instantly.
Despite those facts, in January Carlson called for a "Bay of Pigs operation to liberate [Canada]" (a reference to a botched attempt to overthrow Fidel Castro's communist government in Cuba in 1961).
Speaking at the time on Tucker Carlson Today, the 53-year-old host added, "We're spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians. Why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau?"
The comments sparked controversy in Canada and promoted reactions from eye-rolls to outrage.
The more recent trailer, posted via the Fox News YouTube channel, has over 150,000 views as of Monday. Perhaps unsurprisingly, many of the account's followers expressed anti-Trudeau sentiments in the comments.
Over on Twitter, however, viewers have been a little more critical of the documentary's concept, with one person comparing it to the 1995 comedy film Canadian Bacon.
Other comments criticized the host's documentary-making skills by drawing attention to a previous Tucker Carlson doc — 2022's The End of Men — during which he promotes testicle tanning for men in order to boost testosterone levels.