Don Lemon Was Fired From CNN After 17 Years & The Network Called BS On His Goodbye Tweet
CNN says Lemon's statement is "inaccurate."
Longtime CNN host Don Lemon has been fired by the network after 17 years.
Lemon announced the news in a tweet on Monday and said he was "stunned" by the news, although the network has fired back, calling Lemon's statement "inaccurate."
"I was informed this morning by my agent I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," Lemon wrote on Twitter.
"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network," he continued.
"It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."
Following Lemon's statement, CNN issued its own statement on Twitter and essentially called BS on what Lemon said.
"Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter," CNN wrote.
According to NBC News, the CEO of CNN, Chris Licht, sent out a memo to staff on Monday.
"Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years," the statement said. "We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours."
The outlet says Lemon faced backlash in February over a CNN This Morning segment he did in which he said 51-year-old Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was past her "prime." He also shared that a woman is considered to "be in her prime" in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.
NBC reports that Lemon agreed to take training following the comments he made about Haley.
Variety reported earlier this month that Lemon allegedly had a long history of demeaning and problematic behaviour towards his female colleagues.
A CNN spokesperson backed Lemon in a statement to Insider, saying the Variety story had "no actual proof."
Lemon also shared a statement through a spokesperson to Insider and called the reporting "unsourced" and based on "15-year-old anonymous gossip."
Many people have taken to Twitter to share their best wishes to Lemon following Monday's news.
One person called it a "damn shame" and wished Lemon the "best of luck" in his new venture.
Another Twitter user thanked Lemon for "so many good years" at the network.
However, others called Lemon out in their messages.
Other people responded to CNN's tweet about Lemon's "inaccurate" tweet.
"It's ironic that this is the first time they've called him out for lying," one person commented.
The news about Lemon comes on the same day that Fox News announced it was parting ways with controversial host Tucker Carlson.
The announcement came one week after Fox settled a $787.5 million defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.