Fox News Is Done With Tucker Carlson & It Still Has To Pay Millions For His False Comments
The split comes one week after Fox settled a $787.5 million lawsuit.
Fox News announced it's parting ways with Tucker Carlson.
The network shared the news in a statement released on Monday, and it looks like the change is effective immediately.
In the statement, the network said "FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."
Carlson's last program was on Friday, April 21, and starting Monday evening, Fox will air Fox News Tonight as an interim show headed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.
CNN reports the announcement comes one week after Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million "over the network's dissemination of election lies."
Dominion sued Fox News in 2021 for "pushing a false narrative" about the company's tied in a "nonexistent scheme" to rig the 2020 election in Joe Biden's favor, as reported by Rolling Stone.
According to CNN, only one of the 20 allegedly defamatory Fox broadcasts brought up in the lawsuit came from Carlson's show, but he was still named as a "key figure" in the lawsuit.
Dominion got a hold of private texts and emails that were sent between Carlson and a group of other Fox News personalities from the time around the 2020 election, as reported by the outlet.
In the messages, Carlson said he hated former president Donald Trump and that his tenure at the White House was a "disaster," as per a report by CNN. He also reportedly used "misogynistic" terms when describing pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and rejected her conspiracies, which aired on Fox, about the 2020 election.
Carlson was expected to testify at the trial.
Fox News did not go into detail on what led the network to part ways with Carlson.
Carlson has also not publicly responded to the announcement made by Fox News.