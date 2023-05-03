Tucker Carlson's Documentary On Canada Has Been Scrapped & The Canuck Reaction Is Hilarious
"We have been liberated from Tucker!"
On April 24, Fox News announced in a statement that the outlet was parting ways with one of its most polarizing hosts, Tucker Carlson.
The news of Carlson's exit was accompanied by another revelation: his controversial documentary on Canada would no longer be airing — on Fox News, at least.
A spokesperson for Fox News told the Canadian Press that there are no further episodes of Tucker Carlson Originals running on the Fox Nation streaming service.
The documentary -- named O, Canada!-- was announced by Fox just over a week before its host's abrupt departure. According to the documentary trailer's description, the show was set to look at "the emergence of 'tyranny' in Canada."
The teaser trailer features audio clips of former U.S. presidents along with visuals of Justin Trudeau wearing blackface and saying, "We like to say peoplekind," (as opposed to mankind).
It's not entirely clear from the two-minute clip what the show is about, although it appears to focus on Canada's COVID-19 restrictions and the enforcement of public health measures during the pandemic.
Although there are cameos from the likes of People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, Canadian pastors Tim Stephens and James Coates and Rebel News reporter David Menzies, none appear to explain in the clip why they think Canada is a dictatorship.
So, when news broke that the documentary was no longer hitting screens as expected, Canucks reacted with predictable humour.
"We've been liberated from Tucker," one Twitter user joked.
A couple of others pointed out the irony of Carlson losing his job so soon after announcing the documentary.
"Tucker Carlson releases a movie encouraging the liberation of Canada. The next week, Tucker Carlson loses his job. I'm not saying you should blame Canada for this, but do it anyway. We accept," another said.
\u201cTucker Carlson releases a movie encouraging the liberation of Canada. The next week, Tucker Carlson loses his job.\n\nI'm not saying you should blame Canada for this, but do it anyway. We accept.\u201d— Abby (@Abby) 1682352388
"Don’t mess with Canada. It won’t end well," somebody else replied to that tweet.
"So... no invasion. Can we still get them to build a wall, at their expense?" asked one Twitter user.
Somebody else who appears to not be a Carlson fan said, "Dear Tucker Carlson, I guess your bullsh*t segment on Canada never made air. The sound you’re hearing is the laughter of 39 million Canadians."
\u201c@TorontoStar So\u2026 no invasion. Can we still get them to build a wall, at their expense?\u201d— Toronto Star (@Toronto Star) 1682970481
"Too bad. I was looking forward to a good laugh," another Canuck continued.
Fox News has not shared details about why the network parted ways with Carlson, only stating that they "thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."
Carlson is no stranger to taking shots at Canada. It was in January that he first claimed that the U.S. should be liberating Canada — in a video that has since gone viral.
"Why should we stand back and let our biggest trading partner, the country with which we share the longest border – and actually, to say, a great country, I love Canada, I've always loved Canada because of its natural beauty — why should we let it become Cuba?" he said at the time.
Carlson followed that statement with a video, in which he told Canadians reacting online to "calm down."
"It's a fair question and honestly we thought Canadians would be flattered," he said. "Because they are always flattered when you talk about them, they're like stalkers, you don't know they exist but they've got pictures of you in their dorm room."
Yikes.
Sounds like another Tucker Carlson statement that may not have aged well, all things considered.
