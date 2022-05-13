Joe Rogan Called Justin Trudeau 'A Creepy F*cking Dictator' Who Freaks Him Out
He thought the PM "was a handsome fellow with a good vocabulary" before he went "woke."
American podcaster Joe Rogan has called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "a creepy f*cking dictator" whose behaviour during the Freedom Convoy "freaked" him out.
In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that was posted on May 11, Rogan talked to Gad Saad who is a professor of marketing at Concordia University in Montreal and they discussed Canada.
Rogan was talking about taxes and said that he knew taxes in Canada were "really high" but that the trade-off was lower crime than the U.S., friendlier people, socialized medicine and an accessible education system.
After that, the discussion took a turn when the podcaster started talking about Trudeau and the Freedom Convoy.
"Then when you have what's a creepy f*cking dictator for a prime minister, and that's what he is, the way he behaved during this thing, just the disingenuous way that he communicated, it freaked me out because I never thought that guy was like that," Rogan said.
"I thought he was a handsome fellow with a good vocabulary and seems like a nice guy and before he really leaned into the woke stuff I just thought he was a kind, sensitive guy and I was like that's probably a good disposition to be a leader," he continued.
Rogan claimed that Trudeau labelled truckers who were part of the Freedom Convoy as racists and misogynists.
Trudeau had shared his thoughts about Nazi flags being flown at the protest in Ottawa and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier being desecrated.
"We are not intimidated by those who hurl insults and abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless. We won't give in to those who fly racist flags. We won't cave to those who engage in vandalism or dishonour the memory of our veterans," he said.
He also called the Freedom Convoy "a small fringe minority" before it arrived in Ottawa.
Rogan also claimed that the demonstration was "essentially a peaceful protest" and Trudeau labelled truckers "with no evidence, with no provocation."
Multiple people were arrested during the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and police conducted dozens of criminal investigations related to mischief, thefts, hate crimes and property damage.
According to Rogan, Trudeau labelled them so he could "impose laws to stop them" from protesting.
Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time during the demonstrations in Ottawa and blockades at border crossings in other parts of the country to address issues of national safety and security.
He said it would strengthen law enforcement's ability to impose fines or imprisonment, allow the government to protect places and infrastructure that are critical to the economy and ensure essential services could continue.
At the end of 2021, Rogan also took aim at Canada and said that his sold-out Vancouver show in April 2022 would be cancelled because of vaccine mandates.
"I don't think that's happening. I don't think I can even get into the country. I'm not vaccinated. I'm not gonna get vaccinated," he said.
Rogan also isn't the only one that's gone after Trudeau because of mandates and what happened with the Freedom Convoy.
In February, Donald Trump called Trudeau a "far left lunatic" for his government's actions relating to the pandemic.
"The Freedom Convoy is peacefully protesting the harsh policies of far left lunatic Justin Trudeau who has destroyed Canada with insane Covid mandates," he said.
Then later in the month, Trump accused Trudeau of "woke tyranny" as well.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.