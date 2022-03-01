Editions

justin trudeau

Donald Trump Says Democracy Is 'Under Threat' In Canada & Accused Trudeau Of 'Woke Tyranny'

The former president did not hold back when sharing his opinion on Canada.👇

Trending Editor
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Right: Former U.S. President Donald Trump

Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube,CPAC | Twitter

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has once again spoken out against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accusing him of "woke tyranny" and describing democracy in Canada as "under threat."

Speaking at a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, the ex-president told a crowd that recent events in Canada "should shock and dismay people all over the world."

Referring to the recent Freedom Convoy protests that took place in Canada and in other places around the world, he said, "In an advanced Western democracy, the peaceful movement of patriotic truckers, workers and families protesting for their most basic rights [...] has been violently put down."

Trump went on to say those involved in the protests across Canada were arrested for what he called "phony crimes," before claiming demonstrators were "hunted down like enemies of their own government."

According to the former president, protesters were "treated worse than drug dealers and murderers or rapists."

“A line has been crossed: you are either with the peaceful truckers, or you are with the left-wing fascists and that’s what’s been happening,” he continued.

His comments come as similar Freedom Convoy protests have started taking place across the United States.

Like those in Canada, demonstrators involved are protesting against government-enforced COVID-19 public health measures, including vaccine mandates, face masks and lockdowns.

Global News reports that Trump — who has been banned from posting on multiple social media sites — also accused Trudeau of “woke tyranny.”

“The radical left is trying to replace American democracy with woke tyranny,” Trump told the conference in Orlando, Florida.

“They want to do the same thing to America that Trudeau has been doing to Canada — and much, much worse,” he said.

It's not the first time Trump has taken aim at the Canadian PM. On February 4, he called Trudeau a "far left lunatic" who "destroyed" Canada with COVID-19 mandates.

Bruce Heyman, former U.S. ambassador to Canada under President Barack Obama, has been calling out U.S. intervention in Canadian politics for several weeks, urging Americans to stop interfering with "Canadian domestic issues."

In response to Trump's recent comments, he said, "This American is telling all of Canada the real problem (in the USA) is Donald Trump and unfortunately for democracy he hasn’t gone away … yet."

This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

