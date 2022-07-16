Joe Rogan Says Justin Trudeau Is A 'Sketchy Guy' & Thinks That Canada Is F*cked
He says he liked the PM before the pandemic and thought he was a "handsome" and "sweet" guy.
Joe Rogan is once again coming for Justin Trudeau and had some harsh words for Canada in general.
On Thursday, July 14, the podcast host sat down with stand-up comedian Tom Segura on episode 1844 of The Joe Rogan Experience.
When Rogan told Segura that Donald Trump is cut out of Home Alone when it plays in Canada, the two started ripping into the country.
"Canada's communist. They're f*cked. They're f*cked. They gotta get rid of that guy," Rogan said in reference to Trudeau.
"I feel like he's been prime minister for a while," said Segura of Trudeau's time in office. "Am I wrong?"
"I don't know. I don't know how their system works up there," responded Rogan, explaining that he has "zero understanding" of it and has "never looked into it at all."
"I liked him before the pandemic," he admitted. "I was like, he's a handsome guy. Seems sweet. You know, like a good-looking guy. Confident. Good talker."
But his opinion of the PM took a turn.
"And then during the pandemic, I'm like, 'oh, you're a f*cking dictator.' Oh, you don't like criticism. You're trying to shut down criticism by saying that all your critics are misogynists and racists," Rogan claimed. "Yeah, he's gross. He's a sketchy guy."
In January, Trudeau shared a statement about the desecration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the protests in Ottawa as well as the presence of Nazi flags.
"We are not intimidated by those who hurl insults and abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless," he said. "We won't give in to those who fly racist flags. We won't cave to those who engage in vandalism or dishonour the memory of our veterans."
This isn't the first time Rogan has come for Trudeau.
Back in May, the podcaster once again also had some strong opinions on the way the Freedom Convoy situation was handled.
"Then when you have what's a creepy f*cking dictator for a prime minister, and that's what he is, the way he behaved during this thing, just the disingenuous way that he communicated, it freaked me out because I never thought that guy was like that," Rogan said.
