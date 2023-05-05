Fox News Could Be Banned In Canada Because Of Tucker Carlson & People Can Give Their Opinions
Canada's broadcasting regulator has started public consultations about it.
It's possible that Fox News could lose authorization to air in Canada as the Canadian broadcasting regulator has started public consultations about it.
This all stems from comments made by Tucker Carlson about people in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community that a Canadian advocacy organization said was meant to "provoke hatred and violence."
Back in April, that organization — Egale Canada — called for the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to hold consultations about Fox News being allowed to broadcast in Canada.
The CRTC is an administrative tribunal in Canada that regulates and supervises broadcasting and telecommunications in the public interest.
Egale Canada's executive director Helen Kennedy sent an open letter to the CRTC and alleged that the organization was featured in a segment on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News meant to "provoke hatred and violence" against people in the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities.
"This programming is in clear violation of Canadian broadcasting standards and has no place on Canadian broadcasting networks," Kennedy said.
They also said that Carlson made "false and horrifying claims" on-air about the organization and people who are two-spirit, trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming.
"Egale has experienced firsthand the hate that is generated from a single segment aired on Fox News in Canada," Kennedy said. "We cannot begin to imagine the broader impacts and potential rise in hate that might result from allowing more content like this to air in Canada.
In the letter, the CRTC was called on to investigate whether the broadcasting of Fox News in Canada is in line with regulations.
On May 3, 2023, the CRTC opened up proceedings on this situation to the public so people can submit general comments and comments in opposition or in support of removing Fox News from the list of authorized programming.
Anyone who wants to share their opinions on this can submit comments until 5 p.m. PT on June 2, 2023.
This isn't the first time that Fox News and Tucker Carlson have been tied to Canada recently.
At the beginning of 2023, Carlson compared Canada to Cuba on his show Tucker Carlson Today and said he is "completely in favour" of a military invasion to liberate Canada.
"Why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau?"
Also, Carlson had been making a documentary called O, Canada! which was said to be about "the emergence of 'tyranny' in Canada."
The teaser trailer for the doc that was released in April featured clips of former U.S. presidents, Justin Trudeau, People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier and others.
It also showed Tucker asking the question, "What if tyranny arrived right next door?"
Then, a few weeks later, Fox News parted ways with Carlson and announced that new original content from Carlson won't be released on the Fox Nation streaming service, including the O, Canada! documentary.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.