FOX News Analyst Kicked Out Of Miami Bar For His Views & Now The Company Is Private Online
Caldwell called is experience "discrimination."
FOX News Political Analyst Gianno Caldwell says he was kicked out of a North Miami Wine Bar for his conservative views on January 21. He told Narcity in a statement that it was a "clear case of discrimination."
Since then, Paradis Books & Bread, has gone private on Instagram and are unavailable to be reached on their website.
Caldwell went on FOX News to discuss his experience. He said he was at the café having breakfast with his neighbors when an owner walked up to him and told him to leave.
"One of the owners came over to the table and told us she had been listening to our conversation, we were not welcome there," he said and asked the owner if something he had said was "triggering" to her. According to Caldwell, she replied, "'no, I'm one of the owners, I'm an owner here. We don't feel comfortable. You have to leave.'"
Caldwell notes that he was discussing being a black, conservative man in America and telling his friends about his stance on certain subjects, like violent crimes in America and what it's like to work at FOX.
FOX later invited Caldwell to discuss the incident on air and reported on the establishment's response, which Paradis Books & Bread posted on their Instagram page. It read:
"Their behavior and their words made other folks in the space, as well as us working, very uncomfortable. We told them that our views don't align and that the language they were using was unwelcome in our space."
Caldwell wrote to Narcity that "no one should ever be asked to leave a place of business for engaging in political conversation in a respectful dialogue."
Caldwell added that he felt, "Paradis is promoting a sort of political segregation that hearkens back to the days of the Jim Crow South and runs counter to the restaurant’s harm reduction policy."
According to the Miami New Times, a representative of the wine bar said that they have "received alarming messages" and have decided to close the store "indefinitely."